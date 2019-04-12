Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MERRIMACK - Mary G. Flynn, 96, of Merrimack, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Ledgewood Bay assisted living facility, Milford.



Born in Boston, Mass., she was the daughter of Charles and Helen Locke. She was raised and educated in Weymouth, Mass.



Mary went on to proudly serve her country with the U.S. Navy Waves during World War II.



She graduated from Boston University, earning an associate degree.



She later worked many years as a dental receptionist for Dr. Neville, DMD, in Hingham, Mass. Mary moved to Merrimack in 1993.



She was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed spending her free time at the Merrimack Senior Center. But most of all she loved spending time with her family.



Family members include her son Neil Flynn and his wife Claire; her grandchildren: Colleen Flynn and her husband Robert Burgess, Sean Flynn, Jacqueline Flynn and her fiance David Phan, Michael Flynn, and Maryssa Flynn; her daughter-in-law MaryAnn (Flynn) Freeman.



Mary is predeceased by her husband John J. Flynn; her son, Stephen L. Flynn; her daughter Angela Flynn; and her brothers Thomas and Edward Locke.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, April 15, at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of Mercy Church, located at 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham, Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association



www.alz.org/manh.



