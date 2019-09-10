GOFFSTOWN - Mary H. Marden, 93, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Webster at Rye.
Born in Manchester on Feb. 11, 1926, she was the daughter of Herbert and Mary (Rasp) Hermsdorf.
She graduated from Manchester High School West and was proud of the fact that she never missed a day of high school. She then attended Keene State College.
Mary taught at Bartlett Elementary School in Goffstown for more than 25 years.
She loved having family gatherings, and enjoyed reading, and loved the ocean, birds, and crocheting.
Her husband, Randall A. Marden, died in 2013.
Family members include her daughters, Janice Marden and Joyce Kenney both of Goffstown; a son, Tom Marden of Rye; her grandchildren, Ryan, Ian, Tracey, Kimberly, Craig and Lynn; four great-grandchildren; and two cousins, Jane Hayes of Rye, and Chris Erickson of Manchester.
SERVICES: A funeral service is planned for Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 74 Brook St., Manchester. The Rev. Douglas Rickard will officiate. A calling hour will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
For an online guestbook, visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 10, 2019