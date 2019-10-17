Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Memorial service Following Services McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Mary J. Baron, 96, of Manchester, died Oct. 12, 2019, in Elliot Hospital after a brief illness.



Born in Saco, Maine, on Dec. 8, 1922, she was the daughter of John and Zophia (Wilk) Kowalczyk. She moved to Manchester with her family at a young age.



She was educated in the Manchester school system. Mary was a graduate of the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing and earned her license as a registered nurse.



Mary worked many years for the Sacred Heart Hospital and after her retirement, worked for Summit Packaging.



In 1946, she was married to the love of her life, Louis J. Baron, and together they shared 65 years of life, laughter and love until his passing in 2011.



Mary was a talented craftswoman whose knitted and crocheted handicrafts were always in demand. She loved entertaining and getting together with family and friends and will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.



She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Kowack.



Family members include her daughters, Corinne Bond and her husband Russell of Derry, and Gail Delisle and her husband Ron of Manchester; her son, Richard Baron and his wife Lisa of Stuart, Fla.; her grandchildren, Gina Gough and her husband Tom of North Carolina, Douglas Paquette and his partner Lisa Pacheco of Manchester, Shelly Burke and her husband Dave of Weare, Krystal Delisle of Lowell, Mass., Jamie Baron of North Hampton, Ashley Irons and her husband Nate of Eliot, Maine, Sabrina Baron of Florida, and Stephen Baron of North Hampton; her great-grandchildren, Evan Gough, Bryce Gough, Alexa Gough, Brendan Burke, Amelia Burke, Maggie Irons and Rockwell Irons; her sister-in-law, Theresa Kowack; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester, followed by a memorial service in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of Evan Gough, 7101 Creedmoor Road, Suite 130, Raleigh, N.C. 27613. Online donations may be sent to



Condolences may be offered at



MANCHESTER - Mary J. Baron, 96, of Manchester, died Oct. 12, 2019, in Elliot Hospital after a brief illness.Born in Saco, Maine, on Dec. 8, 1922, she was the daughter of John and Zophia (Wilk) Kowalczyk. She moved to Manchester with her family at a young age.She was educated in the Manchester school system. Mary was a graduate of the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing and earned her license as a registered nurse.Mary worked many years for the Sacred Heart Hospital and after her retirement, worked for Summit Packaging.In 1946, she was married to the love of her life, Louis J. Baron, and together they shared 65 years of life, laughter and love until his passing in 2011.Mary was a talented craftswoman whose knitted and crocheted handicrafts were always in demand. She loved entertaining and getting together with family and friends and will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Kowack.Family members include her daughters, Corinne Bond and her husband Russell of Derry, and Gail Delisle and her husband Ron of Manchester; her son, Richard Baron and his wife Lisa of Stuart, Fla.; her grandchildren, Gina Gough and her husband Tom of North Carolina, Douglas Paquette and his partner Lisa Pacheco of Manchester, Shelly Burke and her husband Dave of Weare, Krystal Delisle of Lowell, Mass., Jamie Baron of North Hampton, Ashley Irons and her husband Nate of Eliot, Maine, Sabrina Baron of Florida, and Stephen Baron of North Hampton; her great-grandchildren, Evan Gough, Bryce Gough, Alexa Gough, Brendan Burke, Amelia Burke, Maggie Irons and Rockwell Irons; her sister-in-law, Theresa Kowack; and nieces, nephews and cousins.SERVICES: Visitation is Friday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester, followed by a memorial service in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of Evan Gough, 7101 Creedmoor Road, Suite 130, Raleigh, N.C. 27613. Online donations may be sent to www.CFF.ORG Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close