Mary Joseph Sr.
Sister Mary Joseph, APB, 85, of the Sisters of the Precious Blood died on Sept. 29, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1935 to Francis Philip & Rose (Belanger) Lavoie in Fitchburg, MA.

She was a Civil Service Secretary. She entered religious life on November 21, 1963 and took her Perpetual Vows and received her habit on October 22, 1966.

Due to the coronavirus, services & burial will be private. The Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH 03104.

Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
Memories & Condolences

October 5, 2020
A wonderful friend, religious mentor, and Sister: God Bless you and thank you for all your kindness and prayers to anyone and everyone who sought your guidance. You will be missed by many but certainly not forgotten in daily prayer. May you rest in peace.
E. Kelleher
Friend
October 5, 2020
Dear Sister Mary Joseph, we miss you so much already, your wit and wisdom and guidance, but we know that you now entertain Jesus and the Angels in heaven-A thousand thanks for your beautiful friendship, and we send a heartfelt condolence for family, Community and many friends-may God comfort us all until we meet again. Love and Peace from Ron and Eileen
Ron and Eileen Bastien
Friend
October 3, 2020
Sister Mary Joseph brought so much joy to my life.
I will forever remember her with great Love and thank God for placing her in my life.

My deepest Sympathy to all you dear Sisters of the Precious Blood.

Joan Bussiere
Joan Bussiere
Friend
October 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 3, 2020
Please allow me to express my deepest
condolences for your loss. I pray that the God of all comfort grant you peace at this time.
