Sister Mary Joseph, APB, 85, of the Sisters of the Precious Blood died on Sept. 29, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1935 to Francis Philip & Rose (Belanger) Lavoie in Fitchburg, MA.
She was a Civil Service Secretary. She entered religious life on November 21, 1963 and took her Perpetual Vows and received her habit on October 22, 1966.
Due to the coronavirus, services & burial will be private. The Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH 03104.
