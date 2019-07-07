Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary K. Burack. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary K. Burack died peacefully at home on June 1, 2019, surrounded by family and caregivers, after suffering years of progressive debilitation by Alzheimer's disease.



Born in Baltimore, Md., on September 22, 1932, to Amalie and Shakman Katz, she was the youngest of their three children. Mary was educated at The Park School (1937-1950). In 1954, she graduated from Wellesley College and married Dr. Walter Richard (Dick) Burack. Initially, they called the Boston area home and, with their five children, made frequent trips to the Mount Washington Valley.



When they moved to Jackson, N.H., in 1970, Mary became deeply involved in community activities. She served on the School and Planning Boards, was a supervisor of the voter checklist, and coordinated Jackson's Red Cross swimming program and the Eastern Slope Ski Club's Junior Ski Program. For many years, Mary wrote the weekly Town of Jackson news column for The Reporter.



She loved snowy winters and especially enjoyed alpine and cross-country skiing, hiking, canoeing, attending local musical, theatrical, cultural, and educational programs, as well as county and state fairs where her children showed their 4-H sheep and pigs. Mary and Dick were spunky and spontaneous travelers who explored Western Europe extensively, relying on Mary's conversational French and map-reading skills.



Mary is survived by Dick, her children and their spouses: Anna (Mike) Wilson of Colorado; Tom (Emilie) of New Hampshire; Jim (Katy) of Colorado; Richard (Michelle) of New York; and Ruth Burack-Lamberson (Paul) of Vermont. She took special joy and interest in her 10 grandchildren: Colin and Sarah Wilson, Miles and Jillian Lamberson, and Larsen, Beatrice, Linden, Poppy (Laurel), Liam, and Finn Burack.



SERVICES: Mary was interred June 5 in Dundee Cemetery, Jackson, NH. A memorial service is not yet scheduled.

