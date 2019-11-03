Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Our Lady of Mercy Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary K. Canillas, 65, of Merrimack passed away at Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson on Monday October 28th. She was born in Beverly, MA daughter of the late Walter and Helen Jankowski. Mary was a graduate of Beverly High School and later on worked as a produce clerk for Hannaford Supermarket and in her free time with her husband Ralph when they first dated at Salem Willows, fishing for stripers in Gloucester, doing arts and crafts, attending concerts, watching John Wayne movies and spending time with her cat Tinker.



Mary will be missed and never forgotten by her husband of 40 years Ralph Canillas, children Jennifer Canillas and her husband Robert of La Mirada, CA, Joshua Canillas and his wife Maria of Marietta, GA, siblings Walter P. Jankowski and his wife Cathy of Beverly, MA, Merry Canillas of Old Orchid Beach, ME, Dorothy Powers and her husband Bill of Portsmouth, NH, Karen Pizzo and her husband Stephen of Gloucester, MA, granddaughter Destiny Stein and many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday November 5th from 4 - 7 PM at the Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Wednesday November 6th at 9:30 AM with burial to immediately follow at Last Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mary's honor may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter 101A 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. To leave an online condolence please visit

Mary K. Canillas, 65, of Merrimack passed away at Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson on Monday October 28th. She was born in Beverly, MA daughter of the late Walter and Helen Jankowski. Mary was a graduate of Beverly High School and later on worked as a produce clerk for Hannaford Supermarket and in her free time with her husband Ralph when they first dated at Salem Willows, fishing for stripers in Gloucester, doing arts and crafts, attending concerts, watching John Wayne movies and spending time with her cat Tinker.Mary will be missed and never forgotten by her husband of 40 years Ralph Canillas, children Jennifer Canillas and her husband Robert of La Mirada, CA, Joshua Canillas and his wife Maria of Marietta, GA, siblings Walter P. Jankowski and his wife Cathy of Beverly, MA, Merry Canillas of Old Orchid Beach, ME, Dorothy Powers and her husband Bill of Portsmouth, NH, Karen Pizzo and her husband Stephen of Gloucester, MA, granddaughter Destiny Stein and many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday November 5th from 4 - 7 PM at the Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Wednesday November 6th at 9:30 AM with burial to immediately follow at Last Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mary's honor may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter 101A 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. To leave an online condolence please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close