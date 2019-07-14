Mary Elizabeth Reed Klasner, 88, died June 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mary was the beloved wife of Roy S. Klasner, who predeceased her.



Mary's loving family includes daughters Karin LoPilato and Sandy Kamitian and their families; sons Peter Klasner and Donald Klasner, and their families. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



Mary was a marvelous baker who blessed everyone she knew with her delicious cookies and cakes. She was a beautiful lady inside and out, with a servant's heart for everyone, especially her family.



The family would like to give heartfelt thanks to Fox Den Retirement Community and also Hannah Duston Healthcare Center.



SERVICES: Services are private.

