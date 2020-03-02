Mary L. McMahon, 91, died peacefully Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson. Mary was the beloved wife of the late John D. McMahon II, who predeceased her on November 27, 1988.
Mary was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on February 27, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Colonel Earl E. and A. Louise (Lallement) Cox.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an administrative assistant for the Nashua School District for many years.
In her free time, Mary enjoyed crafting, sewing, and needlework. She was an American History enthusiast, and found great interest in horticulture, archeology, and paleontology. Mary also loved animals, especially dogs, and supported animal rights and protection groups, such as the national Humane Society and the ASPCA. Above all, her most cherished time was spent with her loving family.
Mary is survived by her children, James R. McMahon of Wakefield, NH; Jennifer R. LaFrance and her husband David of Merrimack; Janine M. Goodwin of Wakefield, MA; her grandchildren, Adam LaFrance, Alexander LaFrance, Kelly Rivard, Susan Miles, and Fiona Goodwin. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Paul Johnson of Maine.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Janice Noonan-Miles and her son, John D. McMahon III.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mary's visitation on WEDNESDAY, March 4th from 5 until 8 PM at ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua. Her graveside service and interment will take place on THURSDAY, March 5th at 11 AM in St. Louis Cemetery, Nashua. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to the Nashua Humane Society, 24 Ferry Road, Nashua, NH 03064. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 2, 2020