Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Allenstown , NH

PEMBROKE - Mary L. Nadeau, 87, of Pembroke, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her family.



Born on July 23, 1932, in Meriden, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Louise (Bean) Towle.



She was educated in the local schools and a graduate of Pembroke Academy.



Mary enjoyed working for many years at the Yarn Store at Thomas Hodgson Mill. She also worked at Sprague Electric and later at Chubb Life Insurance before retiring.



She was involved in her community and with her children from leading Cub Scouts to teaching crafts and Little Bear day camp. She was also an active member of Post 37, Ladies Auxiliary, for more than 50 years. She had a passion for the outdoors from traveling to hiking, camping, visiting the lake and boating. Reading, quilting, family gatherings and sharing family stories with nieces and nephews. In her later years, she enjoyed sitting on her front porch listening to the neighborhood children. Mary will be missed by her family and many friends.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Norman N. "Joe" Nadeau; her daughter, Darlene Miner; and her siblings, Robert Towle, Rodney Towle, Constance Nephew and Carolyn Girard.



Family members include her sons, Dennis Nadeau and his wife Kim of Pembroke, and Douglas Nadeau of Pembroke; her daughters, Diane McGrath and her husband Brian of Pittsfield, Denise Dubuque and her husband Glen of Pembroke, and Drina Nadeau of Suncook; her son-in-law, Blake Miner of Pembroke; her brother, Herbert Towle and his wife Connie of Barnstead; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St., Pembroke.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Church, Allenstown. Interment will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at 12:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Payson Center for Cancer Care, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301.



