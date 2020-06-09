Mary Louise Duval (Buecher) died Friday June 5th at Birch Hill Terrace in Manchester, NH. Mary was born in Bedford, New Hampshire, to Edward and Cora (Beaupre) Buecher. Her last several years were spent in Manchester. She married Lucien "Lou" Edward Duval, her childhood love, on May 30, 1949. Mary worked for Queen City Motors in Manchester and would often include daily Mass at St Joseph Cathedral during her lunch break. She and Lou later moved to Massachusetts and then returned to live near family in Bedford, NH. In 1973 Lou was offered a job in beautiful York, Maine where he became the superintendent /manager for York Golf and Tennis Club. Mary became the bookkeeper. The nature of her work allowed her to work from home and to care for their daughter Leslie Ann. Mary loved York and the many beautiful years they spent there.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Leslie Ann and her husband, Stephen Goan; her granddaughter, Miranda Lee Goan, whom Mary adored; her sister, Doris W. Buecher of Bedford, her brother, Edward J Buecher, Jr. of King City Oregon, and her cousin, Bernard McQuillen of Bedford. Mary was predeceased by her husband Lucien. Due to Covid-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Catherine of Siena Parish in Manchester. Burial will be on a later date in York, Maine. The family would like to express their thanks and recognition to all the nurses and staff at Birch Hill Terrace in Manchester, NH. They took care of Mary with care and compassion as if she was their own mom. They are true and amazing heroes!
Donations in Mary's memory can be made in her name to:
Sister of Holy Cross, Development Fund, 357 Island Pond Road, Manchester, NH 03109 or the family requests you have a Mass said in her memory.
J.N. Boufford & Sons funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and onl;ine guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Leslie Ann and her husband, Stephen Goan; her granddaughter, Miranda Lee Goan, whom Mary adored; her sister, Doris W. Buecher of Bedford, her brother, Edward J Buecher, Jr. of King City Oregon, and her cousin, Bernard McQuillen of Bedford. Mary was predeceased by her husband Lucien. Due to Covid-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Catherine of Siena Parish in Manchester. Burial will be on a later date in York, Maine. The family would like to express their thanks and recognition to all the nurses and staff at Birch Hill Terrace in Manchester, NH. They took care of Mary with care and compassion as if she was their own mom. They are true and amazing heroes!
Donations in Mary's memory can be made in her name to:
Sister of Holy Cross, Development Fund, 357 Island Pond Road, Manchester, NH 03109 or the family requests you have a Mass said in her memory.
J.N. Boufford & Sons funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and onl;ine guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 9, 2020.