Mary Louise (Wallace) Wallace
1959 - 2020
Mary Louise Wallace, 60, passed away on May 22, 2020 in Newton, NH.

She was born June 1, 1959 in Exeter, NH, daughter of Esther (Dionne) Wallace and the late Roland Wallace Sr.

Mary grew up in Raymond, NH. She attended Raymond Elementary school, Crotched Mountain School, and the Moore Center. Mary loved volunteering her time at the Newmarket church. She lived in Epping for almost 20 years before residing in Newton.

Her hobbies included doing puzzles, hook rugs, coloring, swimming, shopping, riding her exercise bike and making her meals. Mary loved the big family gatherings at birthdays and Christmas.

She is survived by her mother, Esther Wallace; 6 brothers, Edward Wallace, Dennis Wallace, David Wallace, Roland Wallace Jr, Donald Wallace and Ronald Wallace; 5 sisters, Beverly Cole, Nancy Gardner, Janice King, Linda Critchett, and Claire Martell; 2 Aunts, Beverly Barney and Evelyn Wright; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the pandemic and the restriction of the number of people able to attend, private graveside services will be held for the family on Tuesday, May 26 at New Pine Grove Cemetery, Raymond, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the St Joseph Church, 200 Pleasant St., PO Box 337, Epping, NH 03042.

www.brewittfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Graveside service
New Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
