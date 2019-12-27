Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory 56 School Street Lebanon , NH 03766 (603)-448-1568 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory 56 School Street Lebanon , NH 03766 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Church, Send Flowers Obituary

LEBANON - Mary Margaret (St. Jean) Dauphinais died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in the home where she raised her family.



She was born in Lebanon on September 8, 1922, to John B. and Josephine E. (Castellini) St. Jean; the 6th of 7 children.



She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Lebanon High School (the first of her siblings to graduate high school).



She was married to J. Louis Dauphinais on November 21, 1953.



She is survived by 4 of her 5 children: Louise Dauphinais and Janice (Peter) Morton of Lebanon, Joanne (David) Brown of Gloucester, England, and Timothy (Barbara) Dauphinais of Springfield; 7 grandchildren: Michael King, Heather Dozier, Mary-Catherine Edson, Emily Brown, Thomas Brown, Jessica Dauphinais and Christian Dauphinais; 8 great-grandchildren: Haley Bishop, Morgan King, Chloe Bishop, Christopher Dozier, Caleb King, Ali Edson, Noah King, and Jack Edson; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 28 years and her son, Thomas Wm. Dauphinais, her siblings: Helen Crandall, Raymond St. Jean, Paul St. Jean, Rose Parker, Rita Monroe, and Lillian White.



She held various jobs throughout the years including Carters & Co., Rich's, Grants, Campions retiring from DHMC having worked in medical records.



Her Catholic faith and her family were of great importance to her. There was nothing Mary enjoyed more than spending time with her family and berry picking. Mary was a lifelong communicant of Sacred Heart Church.



SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to Mary's calling hours on Sunday, December 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, December 30th at 11 a.m. from Sacred Heart Church, with burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery



The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Bayada Hospice (especially Sherri, Autumn, and Robin) for the loving care given to Mary during her last days.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Pat Walsh Sneaker Fund, C/O CCB, P.O. Box 386, Lebanon, N.H. 03766 or to a charity of one's choosing.



An online guestbook is available to leave a message of condolence for Mary's family by visiting

