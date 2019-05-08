Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary M. (Maffei) Kelly. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Church 14 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Mary M. (Maffei) Kelly, 92, of Manchester, formerly of Waltham, Mass., passed away on May 6, 2019, with her loving family by her side.



Born in Winchester, Mass., on March 27, 1927, she was the daughter of Frank and Mary C. (Tofuri) Maffei. She was also the sister of Antoinette Aufieri, Nunzio Maffei, Augustine Maffei and Virginia Frazer.



Mary was a devout Catholic, which was evident in the way she lived her life. She was proud of her Italian-American heritage, demonstrated through her authentic cooking and gardening. Mary will be remembered for her love, devotion and sacrificial dedication to her family.



She was married to Paul J. Kelly Sr. for 66 years.



Family members include her children, Paul J. Kelly Jr. and wife Joan, Mark A. Kelly, Andrea M. Kelly and companion Charles Chagnon, Charles E. Kelly, Carla J. Kurzhals and husband Steven, James M. Kelly, Mary E. Kelly, Jennifer A. Choi and husband Edmond, and Paula J. Kelly (preceded in death); 10 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; her sister, Virginia Frazer; her brother-in-law, Arthur Aufieri; along with several other relatives.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm St, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to Families in Transition, 122 Market St., Manchester, N.H. 03101; or the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, 14 S. Elm St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



