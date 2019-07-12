MANCHESTER - Mary M. O'Donnell, 80, passed away on July 7, 2019.
Born in Manchester on March 21, 1939, she was the daughter of Thomas and Catherine (Broderick) O'Donnell.
She was educated in local schools.
Mary enjoyed reading, crafts and bingo.
In addition, Mary was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Family members include three sisters, Catherine Williams and her husband, Robert of Belchertown, Mass., Margaret J. Frost and her husband, Calvin of Manchester, and Sheila Evjy and her husband, Jack of Bedford.
The family of Mary would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mount Carmel Healthcare Center for the care and kindness shown to their sister.
SERVICES: A memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m. in the Mount Carmel Healthcare Center Chapel. Urn burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Carmel Healthcare Center, 235 Myrtle St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.
Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on July 12, 2019