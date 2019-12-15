Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Dunn) McLaughlin. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel 145 Lowell St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary (Dunn) McLaughlin, 90, formerly of Manchester, mother of eight, grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of nine, died peacefully on Dec. 13, 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by her family.



She was born in Augusta, Maine, on Feb. 5, 1929, daughter of the late Leo and Margaret (Cunningham) Dunn. She attended Becker College before marrying Francis J. McLaughlin, also of Augusta, Maine.



She served as the secretary to the Diocese of Manchester School Department for many years.



She is survived by her children Dennis (Stacie) of Barrington, R.I., Patrick (Robin) of Belmont, N.H., Janet (James) Bernier of Manchester, N.H., Laura (Douglas) Dickson of Alexandria, Va., and Sean (Cynthia) of Haverhill, Mass.; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



She is predeceased by her husband, Francis J.; her son, Francis J. Jr (Marcia); daughter, Carol; daughter, Sheila Window and grandson, Donovan Dickson.



She was devoted to her family and many children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and summers at her camp in Maine.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday (12/16) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (12/17) at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel, Lowell Street, Manchester. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Manchester, Maine, at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary D. McLaughlin to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054.



To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



