Mary (Dunn) McLaughlin (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester, NH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel
145 Lowell St.
Manchester, NH
Obituary
Mary (Dunn) McLaughlin, 90, formerly of Manchester, mother of eight, grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of nine, died peacefully on Dec. 13, 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Augusta, Maine, on Feb. 5, 1929, daughter of the late Leo and Margaret (Cunningham) Dunn. She attended Becker College before marrying Francis J. McLaughlin, also of Augusta, Maine.

She served as the secretary to the Diocese of Manchester School Department for many years.

She is survived by her children Dennis (Stacie) of Barrington, R.I., Patrick (Robin) of Belmont, N.H., Janet (James) Bernier of Manchester, N.H., Laura (Douglas) Dickson of Alexandria, Va., and Sean (Cynthia) of Haverhill, Mass.; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Francis J.; her son, Francis J. Jr (Marcia); daughter, Carol; daughter, Sheila Window and grandson, Donovan Dickson.

She was devoted to her family and many children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and summers at her camp in Maine.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday (12/16) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (12/17) at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel, Lowell Street, Manchester. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Manchester, Maine, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary D. McLaughlin to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054.

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 15, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
