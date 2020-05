Mary "Sheila" (Enright) Melia 4/26/1940 - 5/4/2020 Bedford, NHSheila Melia, daughter of the late Daniel and Katherine Enright, grew up in Methuen andLawrence, MA. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and Merrimack College. Sheilaworked for the Salem School District as a school secretary for many years until her retirement in1998. Sheila and her late husband, Joe, lived in Salem, NH for over 30 years before moving totheir dream house on Lake Winnisquam in Meredith, NH. Sheila and Joe were married for 50years. They enjoyed travel and trips of a lifetime including trekking in the Himalayas on Sheila's60th birthday. Sheila was an avid runner, walker, and hiker. She loved books, poetry, yoga andany activities that brought her mental, spiritual, and physical wellness. In addition to thesepassions, Sheila was a remarkable caregiver to her husband, daughters, grandchildren,extended family, and friends. She had great courage and strength but most importantly abeautiful and resilient spirit. Sheila was truly beloved by all who knew her. Sheila waspredeceased by her husband, Joseph Melia, grandson, Timothy Stickney, and brother, DanielEnright. She is survived by her daughters ~ Mary Ellen Spain and husband Peter of Bedford,NH, Julie Melia and partner Jeff Pappalardo of Scarborough, ME, Karen Crain and husbandSteven of Londonderry, NH; grandchildren ~ Elizabeth and Patrick Spain, Morgan and KatieStickney, Andrew and Rachel Crain; brother ~ Thomas Enright; best friend and "sister" ~Marcella Wilson, and many other dear family and friends. Sheila's family extends their heartfeltgratitude to Bedford Falls Assisted Living, Brookhaven Hospice, and Visiting Angels for theirloving care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple SystemAtrophy Coalition, Benchmark One Company Fund ( www.onecompanyfund.com ), orBrookhaven Hospice, Bedford, NH. A celebration of Sheila's life will take place at a future date.Arrangements are under the Direction of the John Breen Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 122 Amesbury Street, Lawrence, MA. For online condolences and other information please visit us at www.breenfuneralhome.com