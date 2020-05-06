Mary "Sheila" (Enright) Melia 4/26/1940 - 5/4/2020 Bedford, NH
Sheila Melia, daughter of the late Daniel and Katherine Enright, grew up in Methuen and
Lawrence, MA. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and Merrimack College. Sheila
worked for the Salem School District as a school secretary for many years until her retirement in
1998. Sheila and her late husband, Joe, lived in Salem, NH for over 30 years before moving to
their dream house on Lake Winnisquam in Meredith, NH. Sheila and Joe were married for 50
years. They enjoyed travel and trips of a lifetime including trekking in the Himalayas on Sheila's
60th birthday. Sheila was an avid runner, walker, and hiker. She loved books, poetry, yoga and
any activities that brought her mental, spiritual, and physical wellness. In addition to these
passions, Sheila was a remarkable caregiver to her husband, daughters, grandchildren,
extended family, and friends. She had great courage and strength but most importantly a
beautiful and resilient spirit. Sheila was truly beloved by all who knew her. Sheila was
predeceased by her husband, Joseph Melia, grandson, Timothy Stickney, and brother, Daniel
Enright. She is survived by her daughters ~ Mary Ellen Spain and husband Peter of Bedford,
NH, Julie Melia and partner Jeff Pappalardo of Scarborough, ME, Karen Crain and husband
Steven of Londonderry, NH; grandchildren ~ Elizabeth and Patrick Spain, Morgan and Katie
Stickney, Andrew and Rachel Crain; brother ~ Thomas Enright; best friend and "sister" ~
Marcella Wilson, and many other dear family and friends. Sheila's family extends their heartfelt
gratitude to Bedford Falls Assisted Living, Brookhaven Hospice, and Visiting Angels for their
loving care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple System
Atrophy Coalition, Benchmark One Company Fund ( www.onecompanyfund.com ), or
Brookhaven Hospice, Bedford, NH. A celebration of Sheila's life will take place at a future date.
Arrangements are under the Direction of the John Breen Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 122 Amesbury Street, Lawrence, MA. For online condolences and other information please visit us at www.breenfuneralhome.com.
Sheila Melia, daughter of the late Daniel and Katherine Enright, grew up in Methuen and
Lawrence, MA. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and Merrimack College. Sheila
worked for the Salem School District as a school secretary for many years until her retirement in
1998. Sheila and her late husband, Joe, lived in Salem, NH for over 30 years before moving to
their dream house on Lake Winnisquam in Meredith, NH. Sheila and Joe were married for 50
years. They enjoyed travel and trips of a lifetime including trekking in the Himalayas on Sheila's
60th birthday. Sheila was an avid runner, walker, and hiker. She loved books, poetry, yoga and
any activities that brought her mental, spiritual, and physical wellness. In addition to these
passions, Sheila was a remarkable caregiver to her husband, daughters, grandchildren,
extended family, and friends. She had great courage and strength but most importantly a
beautiful and resilient spirit. Sheila was truly beloved by all who knew her. Sheila was
predeceased by her husband, Joseph Melia, grandson, Timothy Stickney, and brother, Daniel
Enright. She is survived by her daughters ~ Mary Ellen Spain and husband Peter of Bedford,
NH, Julie Melia and partner Jeff Pappalardo of Scarborough, ME, Karen Crain and husband
Steven of Londonderry, NH; grandchildren ~ Elizabeth and Patrick Spain, Morgan and Katie
Stickney, Andrew and Rachel Crain; brother ~ Thomas Enright; best friend and "sister" ~
Marcella Wilson, and many other dear family and friends. Sheila's family extends their heartfelt
gratitude to Bedford Falls Assisted Living, Brookhaven Hospice, and Visiting Angels for their
loving care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple System
Atrophy Coalition, Benchmark One Company Fund ( www.onecompanyfund.com ), or
Brookhaven Hospice, Bedford, NH. A celebration of Sheila's life will take place at a future date.
Arrangements are under the Direction of the John Breen Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 122 Amesbury Street, Lawrence, MA. For online condolences and other information please visit us at www.breenfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 6, 2020.