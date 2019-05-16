|
Calling hours
View Map
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:30 PM
View Map
New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery
LONDONDERRY - Mary (Rankin) England-Sylvester, 81, of Londonderry, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Mass General Hospital, Boston.
Born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Timmons, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late John and Pearl (Letcher) Rankin.
Mary immigrated to the United States at the age of 18, living in the Boston area, where she worked as a counselor in the education system, until she retired to New Hampshire.
She earned her master's degree from Rivier University.
Mary was an ambassador of good will to everyone she encountered.
She was a member of St. Jude's Parish in Londonderry where she served as a eucharistic minister. She was a very spiritual woman.
Family members include her beloved husband of seven years, Richard Sylvester; her three sons, Charles W. England Jr. and partner, Lisa Forrest, John England and wife Monica, and Mark England and wife Susan; 12 grandchildren, Michael, Lyndsey, Sean, Ryan, Zachary, Jessie, Jack, Josiah, Olivia, Amelia, Hunter and Nicole; her brother, Thomas Rankin and wife Beth; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Charles W. England Sr.; her two sisters, Katherine and June; and brother, John.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, May 19, from 3 to 6 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m. from St. Jude Parish, 435 Mammoth Road, Londonderry.
Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Memorial donations may be made to https://www.ntminfo.org/donate/.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 16, 2019
