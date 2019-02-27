Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Kuzia Reynolds, age 70, passed away on February 21, 2019. Mary "Mania" was born on June 2, 1948, the daughter of the late Joseph and Stacia (Nerkowski) Kuzia. She grew up in Ansonia, Connecticut with her younger brother and three younger sisters.



In 1970, Mary graduated from the University of Southern Connecticut with a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education. She later obtained her Master's Degree from



Throughout her career, Mary's professional focus was the design, selection, planting and after-care of trees. She was a certified arborist and was the past president of both the NH Arborists Association and the New England Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture. Mary was also an adjunct faculty member of the University of New Hampshire, Wittenberg University, Antioch College and Stockton State College. Mary was always very generous with her time and loved nothing more than to educate and inspire others. This was most evident in her dedication to her students and to the "Tree City USA" initiative -- a program that promoted the beautification of urban spaces through the planting and care of public trees.



Mary is survived by her brother, Rev. Anthony F. Kuzia, CM of Lewiston, Maine; her sister Elizabeth and her husband Michael Nicodemus of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her sister Joanne and her husband John Kulpowich of Seymour, Connecticut; her sister Florence Kuzia Burel of Derby, Connecticut; her nieces and nephew and great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends.



Mary was a very special person who loved her family and her friends, the beautify of creation, the arts and music. We would like to thank all those who cared for her so tenderly during her illness. Mary asked that donations be made to the Yale University School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, 195 Prospect Street, New Haven, CT 06511.



Online condolences may be made at the John T. Bennett, Ansonia, CT Funeral Home by way of

Mary Kuzia Reynolds, age 70, passed away on February 21, 2019. Mary "Mania" was born on June 2, 1948, the daughter of the late Joseph and Stacia (Nerkowski) Kuzia. She grew up in Ansonia, Connecticut with her younger brother and three younger sisters.In 1970, Mary graduated from the University of Southern Connecticut with a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education. She later obtained her Master's Degree from Yale University School of Forestry and Environmental Studies. Mary worked for the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands as the first director of the Urban Forestry Center in Portsmouth. Mary later held the position of Urban Forester for the State of New Hampshire, retiring from that position in the spring of 2013 after 36 years.Throughout her career, Mary's professional focus was the design, selection, planting and after-care of trees. She was a certified arborist and was the past president of both the NH Arborists Association and the New England Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture. Mary was also an adjunct faculty member of the University of New Hampshire, Wittenberg University, Antioch College and Stockton State College. Mary was always very generous with her time and loved nothing more than to educate and inspire others. This was most evident in her dedication to her students and to the "Tree City USA" initiative -- a program that promoted the beautification of urban spaces through the planting and care of public trees.Mary is survived by her brother, Rev. Anthony F. Kuzia, CM of Lewiston, Maine; her sister Elizabeth and her husband Michael Nicodemus of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her sister Joanne and her husband John Kulpowich of Seymour, Connecticut; her sister Florence Kuzia Burel of Derby, Connecticut; her nieces and nephew and great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends.Mary was a very special person who loved her family and her friends, the beautify of creation, the arts and music. We would like to thank all those who cared for her so tenderly during her illness. Mary asked that donations be made to the Yale University School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, 195 Prospect Street, New Haven, CT 06511.Online condolences may be made at the John T. Bennett, Ansonia, CT Funeral Home by way of legacy.com Funeral Home John T. Bennett Funeral Home

91 North Cliff Street

Ansonia , CT 06401

(203) 735-1578 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Yale University Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close