Mary S. (Wright) Beideman passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 4, 2019. She was the longtime companion of Bill Martin of Merrimack, NH.
Mary was born in Steubenville, Ohio on May 4, 1940, daughter to the late William and Mary (Merich) Wright. Over the years, Mary enjoyed cooking and baking, bowling, and gardening, but most loved spending time with her family, especially her two granddaughters.
In addition to Bill, Mary is survived by her daughter, Dawn and her husband Levent Bozkurt of Groton; her grandchildren Briana and Nicole and her step-grandson Taylan; and her sisters, Mooneen Mazza, Linda Wright, Judy Wright and Janet Diorka. Mary is sadly predeceased by her son, Joseph; her brother Bill Wright; and her former husbands Frank Beideman and Salvatore Parlati.
The family wishes to thank the staff at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell for the loving care they provided to Mary. Services for Mary will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary's name to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at .
Published in Union Leader on May 12, 2019