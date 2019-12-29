Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary S. "Shannon" Lorenzetti. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary S. "Shannon" Lorenzetti, 65, of Chester, NH, passed away Monday December 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born in Minneapolis, MN on June 22, 1954, a daughter of the late Roger Jerome Hoy and Mary Sue O'Connell Hoy Rockwell. Shannon was from a large Irish Catholic family. She was the fifth of seven children - six girls and one boy.



Shannon had a kind heart and a free spirit. She travelled extensively in her younger years while her father was an airline executive. She was a selfless nurturer and wanted nothing more than to be a mother. So, in 1990, she and her then husband, Paul Lorenzetti, adopted a baby girl. Shannon was a stay at home mom for many years prior to reclaiming her passion in the food industry. She worked in the kitchen at Londonderry High School for several years before working at a family ran restaurant close to home. She prided herself on having a strong work ethic and enjoyed staying busy. Shannon enjoyed cooking and sitting outside and appreciating nature; but mostly, she loved spending time with her family. Birthdays and holiday traditions were important to her. Every summer she looked forward to spending a week with John and friends at Monhegan Island in Maine. The humble little island was one of Shannon's favorite places. A portion of her ashes will be dispersed there this summer so that she will always remain at peace in her happy place.



She is survived by her daughter, Cara A. Lorenzetti of Derry, significant other, John Dalrymple of Chester, her beloved granddaughter, Anaya N. Scutt, and five siblings; Roger J. Hoy, Susan Hitch, Kelly Hoy, Anne Hoy Brumas, Maura Ford and Cathleen Garretson, who predeceased Shannon. She had three nephews: Matthew Garretson, Will Brumas and Alex Brumas and five nieces: Jennifer Davies, Nicole Leblanc, Caroline Garretson, Katie Hitch and Erica Ford.



There are no calling hours. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit,

