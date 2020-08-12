Mary S. Tremblay, 81, began her eternal rest with the Lord on August 7, 2020. She died peacefully after a short period of declining health. She was born in Newark, NJ on June 19, 1939 the daughter of William and Germaine (Boucher) Stehley.
Mary received her Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education and was employed as a preschool teacher at St. Augustin Parish for more than 28 years. She was a woman of strong faith and was very involved in her church. She enjoyed getting together with her family and friends and loved being surrounded the younger children. She also enjoyed her occasional road trip to the Foxwoods Casino.
She was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Ronald Tremblay, her sisters Dorothy Provencher and Margaret Lemanski, her brother George Stehley and her nephew Robert Provencher.
Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews, her cousin and many lifelong friends.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday August 14 at 10 am at St. Anne-St. Augustin Church 382 Beech St. in Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Augustin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Mary's name be made to the Community Hospice House 210 Naticook Rd. Merrimack, NH 03054. Condolences may be offered at www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com
