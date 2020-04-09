Guest Book View Sign Service Information Agawam Funeral Home, Inc 184 Main Street Agawam , MA 01001 (413)-786-9483 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary (Repossi) Spinelli,101, entered eternal rest on April 3,2020 after a period of declining health. She was born on September 11,1918 in West Springfield to the late Carlo and Erminia (Bassani)(Repossi) Tonelli. Mary was raised in Italy from age two until six and then settled with her family in Feeding Hills. She attended Agawam schools and wed the love of her life Michael Spinelli and they spent 41 wonderful years together. Mary was employed by the former Carters Undergarments in Springfield and retired in 1981 after many years from the former Buxton Leather in Agawam. She enjoyed bowling and was not discouraged from participating by her vision impairment. She was an accomplished seamstress and her love of cooking was evident to all fortunate to be invited to her table. She was very proud of her Italian heritage and her favorite holiday was St Joseph's day which was a celebration her family looked forward to each year. Mary was a devoted Red Sox fan throughout her life. She was a long-time communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Feeding Hills where she was a member of the choir as well as many of the church organizations. Mary also belonged to the Agawam Golden Agers where she took every opportunity to participate in traveling with them which she very much enjoyed. Mary was a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend and she will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.



Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, her stepfather Romeo Tonelli, brother Leno Repossi, stepbrother Leo Tonelli and stepsister Fern Binelli. She is survived by her loving sons; Peter of Feeding Hills and Michael and his wife Louise of Manchester N.H. Mary will be greatly missed by her special family friend Betty Knapik of Feeding Hills and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at Heritage Hall North nursing home for the love and compassion shown to Mary during her stay. Services for Mary will be held privately for the family at the Agawam Funeral Home 184 Main St Agawam. A funeral mass will be held at a later date when the current crisis has passed and will be announced. For those wishing to donate in Mary's name the family requests to consider Massachusetts Eye and Ear 243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114

Mary (Repossi) Spinelli,101, entered eternal rest on April 3,2020 after a period of declining health. She was born on September 11,1918 in West Springfield to the late Carlo and Erminia (Bassani)(Repossi) Tonelli. Mary was raised in Italy from age two until six and then settled with her family in Feeding Hills. She attended Agawam schools and wed the love of her life Michael Spinelli and they spent 41 wonderful years together. Mary was employed by the former Carters Undergarments in Springfield and retired in 1981 after many years from the former Buxton Leather in Agawam. She enjoyed bowling and was not discouraged from participating by her vision impairment. She was an accomplished seamstress and her love of cooking was evident to all fortunate to be invited to her table. She was very proud of her Italian heritage and her favorite holiday was St Joseph's day which was a celebration her family looked forward to each year. Mary was a devoted Red Sox fan throughout her life. She was a long-time communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Feeding Hills where she was a member of the choir as well as many of the church organizations. Mary also belonged to the Agawam Golden Agers where she took every opportunity to participate in traveling with them which she very much enjoyed. Mary was a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend and she will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, her stepfather Romeo Tonelli, brother Leno Repossi, stepbrother Leo Tonelli and stepsister Fern Binelli. She is survived by her loving sons; Peter of Feeding Hills and Michael and his wife Louise of Manchester N.H. Mary will be greatly missed by her special family friend Betty Knapik of Feeding Hills and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at Heritage Hall North nursing home for the love and compassion shown to Mary during her stay. Services for Mary will be held privately for the family at the Agawam Funeral Home 184 Main St Agawam. A funeral mass will be held at a later date when the current crisis has passed and will be announced. For those wishing to donate in Mary's name the family requests to consider Massachusetts Eye and Ear 243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Published in Union Leader on Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close