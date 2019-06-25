FRANCESTOWN - Mary T. Tempone, 88, a resident of Francestown, died on June 23, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in New York City on Feb. 6, 1931, she was the daughter of Cornelius F. and Helen M. (O'Shaughnessy) Lyons. She has made her home in Francestown since 1970.
Mrs. Tempone was a homemaker and her greatest joy in life came from raising her family. She was a loving mother, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was active in her community having volunteered at the Francestown Library, and at the polls on voting day. In addition, she was a member of the Francestown Auxiliary, Ladies Guild and a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, Milford.
Mrs. Tempone was predeceased by her husband, John F. Tempone Sr., and her son, Michael Tempone.
Family members include three daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen and Edward Lyons of South Seatauket, N.Y., Mary and John Geoffrey of Antrim, Maureen and Richard Berger of Deering; a son and daughter-in-law, John F. Tempone Jr. and Kate Tempone of Jaffrey; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, June 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford.
A funeral service is planned for Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. from St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial will follow in Francestown Cemetery #3, Francestown.
Memorial donations may be made to Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services (HCS), P.O. Box 564, Keene, N.H. 03431.
Published in Union Leader on June 25, 2019