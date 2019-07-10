Manchester-Sister Mary Therese of the Holy Family, 80, passed away on July 7, 2019. She was born on Sept. 20, 1938 to Joseph and Mary (Piatek) Zientek in Chicago, IL. She attended local schools and two years of college.
She was a teacher for over 10 years at St. Adelbert Catholic School run by the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth. She then went to work as a computer programmer at Prudential Insurance Co. in Chicago for 15 years. She entered religious life on May 31, 1987 at the Precious Blood Monastery in Lafayette, IN and received her habit on March 19, 1988. She took her Profession of Vows on March 19, 1990. She transferred to the Monastery of the Precious Blood in Manchester, NH on Oct. 27, 2006.
She is survived by one sister, Dorothy Zientek of Manchester, several cousins along with her religious family.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 11 from 2-8:00 p.m. in the Parlors of the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, and on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. prior to her Mass. The funeral liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday in the Chapel of the Precious Blood at 10:00 a.m. with the celebrant, Rev. Adrien Longchamps. Burial will follow in the Old St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bedford, NH. The Durning, Bykowski and Young Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
Published in Union Leader on July 10, 2019