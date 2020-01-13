Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Virginia (Shea) Emery. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Calling hours 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square Turners Falls , MA View Map Liturgy 10:00 AM Our Lady of Peace Church 90 Seventh St. Turners Falls , MA View Map Burial 2:00 PM St. Joseph's Cemetery Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANSFIELD, Mass. - Mary Virginia (Shea) Emery, formerly of Manchester, N.H., and Turners Falls, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020, in the Willow Crossings assisted living facility in Mansfield after a period of declining health.



Mary was the daughter of Michael and Mary (Keenan) Shea of Manchester, N.H.



She graduated from St. Joseph's High School, Manchester, N.H., and Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett, N.H.



Mary was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Harold "Hal" Emery, in 2016. After marrying, Mary lived briefly in Manchester, N.H., and Springfield before settling in Turners Falls in 1960, where she and Hal raised their four daughters.



Mary worked as an educator, first as a substitute teacher in the Montague school system, then as a grade school teacher at Holy Trinity School in Greenfield. She ended her career as a special needs teacher at Gill Montague Regional High School.



Mary was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls and was a past member of the Catholic Women's Council, St. Peregrine's Visitors and the Catholic Charities Foundation. She enjoyed reading, the Boston Red Sox and spending time with her family.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her beloved brother, John.



Family members include her four daughters, June Warren (Daniel) of Stoughton, Jane Boguslawski (David) of Connecticut and Florida, JoAnne of Easton, and Jackie Price (John) of Clemmons, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Ring (Sean), Kristen Lally (Richard), Eric Boguslawski, Michael Warren (Emily), Kyle Boguslawski, Christopher Price, Kevin Warren and Alison Price; three great-grandchildren, Alexander Ring, Bridgette and Thomas Lally; three siblings, William Shea (Irene) of Manchester, N.H., Ruth Copponi of Norwood, and Joan Gallahue of Seabrook, N.H.; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls, followed by a Liturgy of Christian burial at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh St., Turners Falls, with the Rev. Stanley J. Aksamit officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bedford, N.H., at 2 p.m.



The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff of Willow Crossings for the compassionate and respectful care provided to our mother, especially in the last years of her life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice & Palliative Care,



For condolences, please visit

