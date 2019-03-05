Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Maryann Natalino, 78, of Manchester, died Feb. 25, 2019, after a sudden illness.



Born in Haverhill, Mass., on Oct. 2, 1940, she was the daughter of Bronislaw and Helen (Lewis) Phillips. She was raised and educated in Haverhill before moving to Manchester in 1970.



Maryann graduated from New Hampshire Barber College and worked as a licensed barber in Manchester for many years. Prior to her retirement, Maryann worked as an activities coordinator at Mount Carmel Nursing Home. She also volunteered her time as a hospice worker.



Maryann enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, and picnics at the lake. Her family was the center of her life. Maryann led them with strength, grace, and a lot of humor. She will be missed deeply and will always hold an honored place with her family and friends.



She was predeceased by her husband Frank "Tutt" Natalino.



Family members include two daughters, Laurie House of Salisbury, Mass., and Shelley Carita and her husband, Tony, of Meredith; a son, Michael House and his wife, Hilary Potts, of Middlebury, Conn.; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Joseph Phillips of Merrimack; a sister, Elaine West of Salisbury, Mass.; several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Drive, Manchester, N.H. 03109.



For more information visit:



MANCHESTER - Maryann Natalino, 78, of Manchester, died Feb. 25, 2019, after a sudden illness.Born in Haverhill, Mass., on Oct. 2, 1940, she was the daughter of Bronislaw and Helen (Lewis) Phillips. She was raised and educated in Haverhill before moving to Manchester in 1970.Maryann graduated from New Hampshire Barber College and worked as a licensed barber in Manchester for many years. Prior to her retirement, Maryann worked as an activities coordinator at Mount Carmel Nursing Home. She also volunteered her time as a hospice worker.Maryann enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, and picnics at the lake. Her family was the center of her life. Maryann led them with strength, grace, and a lot of humor. She will be missed deeply and will always hold an honored place with her family and friends.She was predeceased by her husband Frank "Tutt" Natalino.Family members include two daughters, Laurie House of Salisbury, Mass., and Shelley Carita and her husband, Tony, of Meredith; a son, Michael House and his wife, Hilary Potts, of Middlebury, Conn.; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Joseph Phillips of Merrimack; a sister, Elaine West of Salisbury, Mass.; several nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Drive, Manchester, N.H. 03109.For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com Funeral Home Connor-Healy Funeral Home

537 Union Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 622-8223 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close