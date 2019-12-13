Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Church 16 Baboosic Lake Road Merrimack , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Lynn, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Leo and Catherine (Bugden) McDonough.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Stanley. They were married 53 years.



Maryanne graduated from St. Chretienne Academy in Salem, Mass. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Notre Dame College and enjoyed a long, fulfilling career in social services. Before retiring, she was Director of Social Services at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center. She retired to care for her beloved grandchildren, Chloe and Joseph.



Maryanne was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church where she was a lifetime member. She was an active volunteer at Our Lady of Mercy Church and an active member of the John O'Leary Adult Community Center.



She enjoyed traveling, which included cruises, sailing with family and friends and vacationing in Ogunquit, Maine, but most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.



Family members include a son, John Bonislawski of Merrimack; two daughters, Maureen Znoj and her husband Christopher of Bedford, and Linda Bonislawski of Algonquin, Ill.; a brother, Sidney McDonough and his wife Gail of Weymouth, Mass.; two grandchildren, Chloe and Joseph Znoj; a nephew, William Hart and his wife Cynthia of Lynn, Mass., and their children William, Kevin and Rebecca; a niece, Elizabeth (McDonough) Nelson and her husband Dan; and a nephew, Leo McDonough and his wife Karin.



.



SERVICES: A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack. Burial will follow in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack.



Memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 18 Orchard View Drive, Unit 4, Londonderry, N.H. 03053 (please make check payable to Amedisys).



To leave an online condolence, please visit

MERRIMACK - Maryanne Bonislawski, 77, a longtime and active Merrimack resident, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Hanover Hill Health Care Center.Born in Lynn, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Leo and Catherine (Bugden) McDonough.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Stanley. They were married 53 years.Maryanne graduated from St. Chretienne Academy in Salem, Mass. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Notre Dame College and enjoyed a long, fulfilling career in social services. Before retiring, she was Director of Social Services at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center. She retired to care for her beloved grandchildren, Chloe and Joseph.Maryanne was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church where she was a lifetime member. She was an active volunteer at Our Lady of Mercy Church and an active member of the John O'Leary Adult Community Center.She enjoyed traveling, which included cruises, sailing with family and friends and vacationing in Ogunquit, Maine, but most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.Family members include a son, John Bonislawski of Merrimack; two daughters, Maureen Znoj and her husband Christopher of Bedford, and Linda Bonislawski of Algonquin, Ill.; a brother, Sidney McDonough and his wife Gail of Weymouth, Mass.; two grandchildren, Chloe and Joseph Znoj; a nephew, William Hart and his wife Cynthia of Lynn, Mass., and their children William, Kevin and Rebecca; a niece, Elizabeth (McDonough) Nelson and her husband Dan; and a nephew, Leo McDonough and his wife Karin.SERVICES: A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack. Burial will follow in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack.Memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 18 Orchard View Drive, Unit 4, Londonderry, N.H. 03053 (please make check payable to Amedisys).To leave an online condolence, please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close