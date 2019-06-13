HOOKSETT - MaryLou White, 82 of Hooksett, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in her residence.
Born on July 31, 1936, in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Helen M. (Hall) Dachowski.
Mrs. White was raised and educated in Manchester. She was a resident of Hooksett for the past six years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. White Sr., who died in March 2014.
Family members include her sons, Charles L. White Jr. and wife Cynthia of Tennessee, William J. White and wife Anne of New Hampshire, and Richard J. and wife Lea of Nevada; her daughters Kathryn M. Rose of Illinois, Patricia A. Foristall of Massachusetts, and Sandra L. Hucks and husband Edmund of South Carolina; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment is Monday, June 17, at 10 a.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Union Leader on June 13, 2019