Marylynn "Lynn" Janet (Bean) Tilton passed away peacefully on the morning of May 24, 2020 after a long illness.
She was born in Amesbury, MA on February 27, 1935 to Frank J. and Mary F. (Borque) Bean and grew up in Melvin Village, NH. After starting a family and living in Effingham, NH, Wolfeboro, NH and Orlando, FL she spent the last 50 years raising a family with her husband Clifford H. "Sonny" Tilton, Jr. in Manchester, NH.
She was a 1953 graduate of Brewster Academy, Wolfeboro, NH and a former Rainbow member of the Tuftonboro Grange. She was a nursing aide at Huggins Hospital, Wolfeboro, NH, where she was introduced to her husband by Ruth Thurston. She also worked at the former New Hampshire Insurance Company, and Catholic Meidcal Center, Manchester, NH, most recently at Hannaford's in Manchester, NH but she will mostly be remembered for her 18 years at Friendly's on South Willow Street in Manchester where she helped raise money for Easter Seals. She was known for a loving, caring, giving, and feisty nature and was known to give thoughtful gifts to family, friends, and strangers. She especially loved to buy gifts for new babies and crochet blankets for all ages.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years and their last anniversary was celebrated this past Leap Year.
She is also survived by her five daughters Sharon A. Tilton of Southampton, NJ, Susan E. Hannett and her husband Rodney of Haverhill, NH, Rebecca L. Anderson of FL, Heather L. Tilton Benoit and her husband Michael of Andover, NJ, Holly L. Fowler and her husband Charles of Barrington, NH and a son Peter J. Tilton and his wife Kathy DesRosiers of San Diego, CA.; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Melvin D. Bean of Melvin Village, NH, Edward A. Bean and his wife Linda of Melvin Village, NH and sister, Beverly A. Heuer and her husband Ronald of Melbourne, FL., and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary (Bouque) Bean of Melvin Village, NH, her sisters Madaline D. (Bean) Wheeler, Dorothy "Dot" Bean and brothers Frank J. Bean Jr., and Robert E. Bean.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Easter Seals of Manchester, NH 555 Auburn Street, Manchester, NH 03103.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bedford Hills Nursing Facility for her care the past few months and the caring staff of Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory.
A memorial service and interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Wolfeboro, NH. will be held at a future date.
Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.