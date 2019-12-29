Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mathew H. Poftak Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mathew H. Poftak Jr. of Biddeford Pool, Maine, passed peacefully at The Landing at Saco Bay on Dec. 22, 2019, at the age of 76.



Matt was born on Aug. 28, 1943, in Manchester, N.H., to Adella (Borowski) and Mathew Poftak Sr. After attending Manchester West High School, Matt graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. He continued his studies at Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute and Northeastern, where he received his Master of Business Administration.



As a mechanical engineer in the power industry, Matt worked for several companies, including Alexandria Power Associates, where, among other roles, he served as president, general manager and environmental manager. From 1991 until his retirement, he provided independent consulting services. He was a longtime member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and served on the panel of the American Arbitration Association.



Matt is survived by his wife Sheri; sister Cynthia Alves of Kennebunk, Maine; son Steven Poftak and his wife Kathleen Flinton of Boston; daughter Amy Poftak and her husband Ernest Shosho of Winchester, Mass.; stepchildren Shelley Jones, Tyler Emley and Nathan Emley; grandchildren Natalie, Vivien, Kieran and Henry; step-grandchildren Ely and Ruby; and his niece and nephew.



Visiting with family was dear to Matt's heart. He was an avid reader, gardener, chef, Patriots fan and went many, many miles on his bicycle. He also enjoyed singing in the Tri-City Community Chorus for 10 years. Matt will be remembered for being smart, considerate, and charmingly upbeat with a good sense of humor.



Friends may visit online at Hope Memorial Chapel's website



There will be a celebration of Matt's life at Union Church, Biddeford Pool, in the spring.



Memorial donations may be made in Matt's name to A Place To Start, 41 Main St #2, Kennebunk, ME 04043 or online at:

