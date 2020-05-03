Matsue (Sato) Edelberg, 84, of Hooksett, died April 30, 2020 at her residence after a period of declining health.
She was born in Akabira, Hokkaido, Japan on March 8, 1936 to Fukuta and Oto Sato.
Matsue had worked at Allen-Bradley in Manchester. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting.
She was predeceased by her husband, Mark H. Edelberg, in 2002.
The family includes her son, Andrew Edelberg and his companion, Deborah Lambert, of Hooksett and four grandchildren, Carolynn Edelberg, Ashlee Lambert, Holly Lambert and Sarah Shattuck.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.