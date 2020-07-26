1/2
Matthew C. "Matt" Carpenter
1973 - 2020
Matthew "Matt" C. Carpenter, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 at his home in Manchester. He was born in Winchester, MA on June 9th, 1973 to Charles and Janet (Gallo) Carpenter of Merrimack. Matt was a graduate of Merrimack High School in 1993 where he was a member of the ski and soccer teams.

He was a hard worker. He started young delivering newspapers. As an adult he became a journeyman plumber and most recently was a dishwasher at the Bedford Village Inn.

Matt loved being outdoors especially skiing, mountain biking and fishing for striped bass on the waters off York Beach, Maine. He really enjoyed listening to music and sometimes found it difficult to keep the volume down. He liked being part of the crowd and would rather be kind than be right. He had heart, humor and an amazing smile.

Matt was pre-deceased by his brother Clay, his cousins Jason, Shane and Erik and his aunt Terese Mongeon.

Along with his parents, Matt is survived by his uncles and aunts; Lee Carpenter of Concord, NH, John and Pamela Gallo of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Louise and Gerald Gadbois of Westfield, MA, Leonard Mongeon of Hinesburg, VT, and his cousins Claudine, Tony, Christy, Jennifer, Angie and Chris.

A private ceremony will be held in Wilmington, MA at a later date.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in Matt's memory can be made to The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, Attn: Community Relations Office, 2 Wall St. 2nd Floor, Manchester, NH 03101 or online at https://www.mhcgm.org/donate/

We love you kid.

To leave an online memory or condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
July 25, 2020
We will miss you Matt at our holiday dinner table. We will save a hot dog on Field Day and a place at the cribbage board during desert.

Love,
The Sheridan’s
Rob Sheridan
Family
July 24, 2020
So sorry to hear such sad news..wish the family well....
Mike Murphy
Classmate
July 24, 2020
Maureen and I are greatly saddened by The death of Matt. I grew up next door to Janet and have always felt close to her and Chuck. Our thoughts and love are with you.
Maureen & Jim Gallo
Family
July 24, 2020
I worked with Matt for many years. He was so kind and always had wild stories to make is laugh. We would find ourselves lost in long conversations when he was merely just picking up his paycheck. He was always willing to help out wherever needed. This news makes my heart heavy. He was such a great person that will be deeply missed. Cheers Matt, Tina.
Tina Verville
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Matt was a good man and loved by everyone I know. He was quiet as a child. He will be surely missed by all that crossed his path. He and his brother are together again. Uncle Lee
July 23, 2020
Chuck and Janet -
For as long as I can gauge my own past, Matt is a fixture in my life. To say that he would rather be kind than be right is as faithful an account of his natural spirit as is the description of his smile. When I shared the news of Matt's passing with other friends many remarked on his infectious laugh. I can still hear it.
As his parents, you are two the most exceptional humans I will ever know and you raised the same in Matt. I am fortunate to have grown up and to have shared many childhood experiences with him. His soul is forever special and truly dear. Thank you, thank you so much for that.

With the deepest love,
Susan Donnelly
July 23, 2020
TO THE BEST GODSON I EVER HAD: Matt to me was a real trooper. I also loved it when he laugh, Matt was also a person who would listen to anything you had to say. Matthew when I heard the news I couldn't(or didn't want) to believe it happened. It took me 3days to really sink in. I hope you can this I want you to know how much I LOVED, and I still do.

All the love I have is for you,

Aunty lu
LOUISE GADBOIS
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
