Chuck and Janet -

For as long as I can gauge my own past, Matt is a fixture in my life. To say that he would rather be kind than be right is as faithful an account of his natural spirit as is the description of his smile. When I shared the news of Matt's passing with other friends many remarked on his infectious laugh. I can still hear it.

As his parents, you are two the most exceptional humans I will ever know and you raised the same in Matt. I am fortunate to have grown up and to have shared many childhood experiences with him. His soul is forever special and truly dear. Thank you, thank you so much for that.



With the deepest love,



Susan Donnelly