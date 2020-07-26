Matthew "Matt" C. Carpenter, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12th, 2020 at his home in Manchester. He was born in Winchester, MA on June 9th, 1973 to Charles and Janet (Gallo) Carpenter of Merrimack. Matt was a graduate of Merrimack High School in 1993 where he was a member of the ski and soccer teams.
He was a hard worker. He started young delivering newspapers. As an adult he became a journeyman plumber and most recently was a dishwasher at the Bedford Village Inn.
Matt loved being outdoors especially skiing, mountain biking and fishing for striped bass on the waters off York Beach, Maine. He really enjoyed listening to music and sometimes found it difficult to keep the volume down. He liked being part of the crowd and would rather be kind than be right. He had heart, humor and an amazing smile.
Matt was pre-deceased by his brother Clay, his cousins Jason, Shane and Erik and his aunt Terese Mongeon.
Along with his parents, Matt is survived by his uncles and aunts; Lee Carpenter of Concord, NH, John and Pamela Gallo of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Louise and Gerald Gadbois of Westfield, MA, Leonard Mongeon of Hinesburg, VT, and his cousins Claudine, Tony, Christy, Jennifer, Angie and Chris.
A private ceremony will be held in Wilmington, MA at a later date.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Matt's memory can be made to The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, Attn: Community Relations Office, 2 Wall St. 2nd Floor, Manchester, NH 03101 or online at https://www.mhcgm.org/donate/
We love you kid.
