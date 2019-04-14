Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew F. Mijal. View Sign

We lost a courageous man on April 9, 2019, after a four-year fight with cancer. Living his life one day at a time, focused on the next project to be accomplished, he showed how to fight and focus on something other than himself.



His story begins in 1940, one of five children of Matthew and Stella (Jajesnica) Mijal. Matt was born and raised in Manchester, N.H. Often referred to as "Matty," he joined the Coast Guard, married and had three children, Judi, Wendi, and Pam.



He was known for being able to fix just about anything and spent lots of time with his family.



Having worked evenings at the Union Leader for many years, during the day he was often found working in his yard. Matt mastered anything he put his mind to and respected the great outdoors. He could find the secret fishing spot, track you to the biggest buck or capture the perfect photo from a bear to a bird.



Matt loved his four grandchildren, Allie, Julia, Sarah and Alice Eileen. Grandpa was very active in their day-to-day life, often found grilling their favorite food and keeping them company. His sons-in-law, Pierre and Tim, also found him to be a very good friend.



His actions spoke volumes and he will be missed and remembered always by his daughters and granddaughters. That's a lot of strong, powerful women that he helped to create! We love you Dad. Judi, Wendi and Pam.



SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate in Matt's name to the MS Society, Greater New England (



His life will be shared on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Goodwin Funeral Home, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester, NH, from 4-7 p.m. and then a service will be held Saturday at his home from noon-2 p.m.





