MANCHESTER - Matthew J. Gagne Sr., 57, of Manchester, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019, after a lengthy illness.



Born in Manchester on Oct. 20, 1962, he was the son of Edmund Gagne and Lucille (Richard) Gagne. Matthew spent most of his adult life in Florida and New Hampshire.



Family members include his son, Matthew J. Gagne Jr. and daughter-in-law Aimee Gagne of Ocala, Fla.; his daughter, Amber Cote and son-in-law Brandon Cote of DeLand, Fla.; six grandchildren, Veronica Gagne, Penelope Gagne, Caleb Hanvey, Liam Hanvey, Olivia Rodriguez and Winter Cote; four brothers, David Gagne, Richard Gagne, Steven Gagne, and Bruce Gagne; four sisters, Anne Gagnon, Susan Forand, Judith Tarr and and Mary Jane Lortie; and many other family members and friends.



Matthew's daughter Amber offers the following tribute:



"My dad was a man with a vast number of talents and skills. No matter how long you knew him, he would always surprise you with some piece of knowledge that he'd share with you. He was very talented with his hands and could build just about anything. He spent much of his time outdoors in nature and found beauty in the simple things like a good thunderstorm or watching the stars. His lighthearted sense of humor would brighten up any room he entered, and he had a heart the size of Texas. The most important thing to him was his family, his children. He was a father, a friend, and a mentor whom will be greatly missed by those who knew him."



