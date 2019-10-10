ASHLAND - Matthew K. Dunn, 35, of Ashland, formerly of Plymouth, Epping and Deerfield, died on Oct. 5, 2019.
Born in Beverly, Mass., he was the son of Kevin J. Dunn and the late Katherine T. (Andrews) Dunn.
Raised in Atkinson, he attended Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow and Franklin High School.
Matt worked as a licensed HVAC technician for Total Climate Control and previously owned and operated Dunn Refrigeration, Plymouth.
He was a former communicant of Holy Angels Church of St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, Plaistow.
Matt enjoyed writing, music, playing his guitar, dirt biking and kayaking.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son, Christopher Dunn of Plymouth, his daughter, Leanah Dunn of Plymouth; his father, Kevin J. Dunn of Ashland; his paternal grandfather, James J. Dunn of West Newbury, Mass.; his brother, Bryan J. Dunn of Ashland; his sister, Kristin L. Dunn of Meredith; nieces and nephew, Katherine, Jesse and Riley; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow. The funeral service is Saturday, Oct. 12, at noon in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Atkinson Cemetery, Atkinson.
For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 10, 2019