Matthew Lake, 30, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2020. Born on June 9, 1990, Matthew was a graduate of Manchester Central High School. He went on to study at Maharishi International University in Iowa before returning to Manchester.
Matthew could bake the best loaf of bread and always enjoyed being outside. He will be remembered for his quick wit and infectious smile.
Matthew is predeceased by his father, Jonathan Lake; and grandfather Paul Staulcup. He is survived by his mother, Anne Lake; brother, Greg Lake; grandmother, Elizabeth Staulcup, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com
