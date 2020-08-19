1/1
Matthew Lake
1990 - 2020
Matthew Lake, 30, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2020. Born on June 9, 1990, Matthew was a graduate of Manchester Central High School. He went on to study at Maharishi International University in Iowa before returning to Manchester.

Matthew could bake the best loaf of bread and always enjoyed being outside. He will be remembered for his quick wit and infectious smile.

Matthew is predeceased by his father, Jonathan Lake; and grandfather Paul Staulcup. He is survived by his mother, Anne Lake; brother, Greg Lake; grandmother, Elizabeth Staulcup, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 19, 2020.
August 18, 2020
Anne, I am so saddened for you and pray you find the strength to get through this. I have so many fond memories of Matt and Jessica at our house. I truly adored him. He was honest and funny and I know he and Jess leaned on each other during their struggles. He always walked her home if it was dark out. He was just true gentleman and friend. I know they cherished being with you at your house. Jess always called him a brother from another mother... Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.... God speed Matt... Gloria Roy
Gloria Roy
Family Friend
