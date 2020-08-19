Anne, I am so saddened for you and pray you find the strength to get through this. I have so many fond memories of Matt and Jessica at our house. I truly adored him. He was honest and funny and I know he and Jess leaned on each other during their struggles. He always walked her home if it was dark out. He was just true gentleman and friend. I know they cherished being with you at your house. Jess always called him a brother from another mother... Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.... God speed Matt... Gloria Roy

Family Friend