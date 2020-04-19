Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Lee MacIsaac. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew Lee MacIsaac, (formerly Parmenter) 38, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home in Mont Vernon on April 10, 2020. Senior class president of Trinity High School class of 2000, he finished his schooling in Boulder, Colorado and had worked as a software engineer for the last 10 years at TechTarget in Newton, MA.



Matt was a man of integrity, who will be remembered for his kindness, honesty, sharp wit and for being the glue of many social experiences. His generosity and compassion knew no bounds. His keen sense of adventure took him on endless hikes and road trips, pursuing anything that involved comradery. He cherished sharing experiences and adventures with others. Whether snowboarding in Colorado, motorcycle rides up the CA coast, or camping in Prince Edward Island, his vast intellect and conversational abilities, endless jokes and catchphrases and general good nature made him the best road trip companion.



He is survived by his mother, Annmarie MacIsaac-Parmenter, his father, Lee Parmenter; two sisters, Kate and Lora Parmenter; two nephews, Asher MacIsaac Moller and Jonah Moller; hetero-life partner, Colin Taggart and his sons, Rylan and Zyler; grandfather, Hubert McIsaac and his wife, Mae and many Canadian uncles, aunts and cousins. Matt's presence will live on through storytelling of our fond memories and shared adventures.



A Celebration of Life for Matt will be announced later.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Matthew's memory to www.glad.org/donate

