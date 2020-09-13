Matthew "Matt" N. Harris, 45, of Nashua passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at his parent's home in Merrimack after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Nashua, NH on April 20th, 1975 to Howard and Karen (Neuzil) Harris of Merrimack. Raised in Merrimack, Matt was a graduate of Merrimack High School in 1994 and from NHTI in Concord and Daniel Webster College in Nashua.
Matt was currently employed as a systems analyst for Raytheon. Prior to that, he was employed at BAE Systems in Nashua. When he wasn't working, Matt loved music and was an avid guitar player. He was also a basketball enthusiast and loved animals.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife, Amy (Lawrence) Harris; his parents, Howard and Karen Harris; a brother, Mark Harris and his significant other Carrie Batcheller; a sister, Christy Gullage and her husband Jon; a niece and nephew, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Matt was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind compassionate spirit.
Family and friends are kindly invited to attend visitation hours at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway on Wednesday, September 16th from 4 - 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Thursday, September 17th at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery. Due to current safety and health concerns, all visitors for visitation hours or the funeral are required to wear a mask and are kindly asked to keep social distanced when inside the facilities.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Matt's memory can be made to either the American Cancer Society
, 2 Commerce Dr Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to the Humane Society for Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Rd, Nashua, NH 03064
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com