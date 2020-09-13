Matt, you will be deeply missed brother....

As an active member of the local music community, you and your band Purging Sin touched the hearts and souls of many with your skilled guitar work, your larger than life stage presence and your infectious passion for the music you loved so much.... Metal.

My band Dawn of End and I have had the pleasure of sharing the stage with you on many numerous occasions over the last few years, and because of who you are there was never a dull moment among them all.

You will be deeply missed in this community you were a part of for so long, and your spirit will be felt by all who know and love you. Shred some tunes for us in the afterlife my man, and we'll keep an eye on things here for you....

Until we meet again,

Much love.

Damian Raymond

Friend