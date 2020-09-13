1/1
Matthew N. Harris
1975 - 2020
{ "" }
Matthew "Matt" N. Harris, 45, of Nashua passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at his parent's home in Merrimack after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Nashua, NH on April 20th, 1975 to Howard and Karen (Neuzil) Harris of Merrimack. Raised in Merrimack, Matt was a graduate of Merrimack High School in 1994 and from NHTI in Concord and Daniel Webster College in Nashua.

Matt was currently employed as a systems analyst for Raytheon. Prior to that, he was employed at BAE Systems in Nashua. When he wasn't working, Matt loved music and was an avid guitar player. He was also a basketball enthusiast and loved animals.

He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife, Amy (Lawrence) Harris; his parents, Howard and Karen Harris; a brother, Mark Harris and his significant other Carrie Batcheller; a sister, Christy Gullage and her husband Jon; a niece and nephew, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Matt was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind compassionate spirit.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend visitation hours at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway on Wednesday, September 16th from 4 - 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Thursday, September 17th at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery. Due to current safety and health concerns, all visitors for visitation hours or the funeral are required to wear a mask and are kindly asked to keep social distanced when inside the facilities.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Matt's memory can be made to either the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Dr Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110 or to the Humane Society for Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Rd, Nashua, NH 03064

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

September 11, 2020
Miss you buddy. Nicest guy that would always say hi. Very talented, Fixed more of my guitars and computers than I can count! I'll miss his smile and wit the most.
Tom Campbell
September 11, 2020
Luv ya cuz!! I'll miss you!!
Amy Harris
Family
September 11, 2020
I only knew and worked with Matt for a short time but felt like a childhood friend. A unique, funny and sincere guy that would always have an interesting point of view that he was eager and willing to share. Matt will be missed.
Dave Crawford
Friend
September 11, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Matt and his family.

I knew Matt from BAE and he was always a friendly face and had many nice conversations over the years. He was also the first BAE employee I actually met and talked to all the way back in 2001!

Great guy.
Steve Frieda
Coworker
September 11, 2020
My condolences to Matt's family and friends. We met and had great times at parties, bbq's and while bowling. Matt was always a breath of fresh air in that he managed to make everyone laugh with his awesome one liners. Superb guitar player and a genuinely cool dude overall. I loved his guitar solos and great conversations that ranged from old metal bands, wrestling to computers and tech. He will always be missed.
Abe Shah
Friend
September 11, 2020
I was very surprised to hear about Matt's passing this week.
I didn't know him all that well but the couple of occasions I got to see him perform, he was very sweet and nice to me.
He was fun ,witty and always willing to help others.
Matt will certainly be missed
Courtney Touchette
Friend
September 11, 2020
Dear Friends and Family,
I am proud to say Matt Harris was part of my life. Growing up he was like a brother to me. We used listen to the most outstanding Hard Rock Music, play triumphant guitars, and watch the most excellent movies together. He was definitely a part of my family. I know a lot of people hurting because Matt was as true and genuine as you will ever find. Matt was always there for you. I wanted to find a quote that best defines Matt and I’s friendship. The quote I decided on comes the most famous and excellent musical artist Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan “Be Excellent to each and Party on Dudes”.
Andrew Wagner
Friend
September 11, 2020
How lucky all of you were to have such a wonderful guy in your life. Matt and I met at Raytheon and shared many days together. Sometimes we would have lunch or just a brief hello but my days were brighter and happier with each moment we shared. I retired the end of May but we sent each other brief messages and kept each other abreast of life. I will miss him and pray he is not suffering and in God's hands.
Maureen MacAdams
Friend
September 11, 2020
The man could rock with the best and was the kindest soul!! Truly a inspiration to mankind And will be missed!!
TK T-WHOMB
Friend
September 11, 2020
May the love of family and friends guide you through this difficult time. Although our paths never crossed with meeting Matt, the words written by others put a smile on our faces and love in our hearts for him. He is now at rest, enveloped in the arms of the Lord forever. With love and blessings - Cedric and Zoe Onsruth
Zoe Onsruth
Coworker
September 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to Matt’s family. I worked with Matt at BAE. He was a very kind and happy person. Always smiling and always happy to help. Matt, you will be missed.
Alex Mont Vernon
Friend
September 11, 2020
We share your pain and sorrow.you are not alone during this time.
Lorraine Fitts
Friend
September 11, 2020
Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with the family of Matthew. Matthew's suffering is over and he has gone home to his Heavenly Father. I can imagine no greater loss than that of one of our children or that of my husband. The Lord, family, friends and prayers will see you through this difficult time.
Sheila & Jerry Burnett
Friend
September 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to Matt's entire family. I hope you find a little bit of comfort knowing how many others mourn with you. Matt was such a great guy. Didn't see him often but I knew when we saw each other, he'd be full of hugs and laughter. Rest well, my friend. It's been a privilege knowing you. Peace & love.
Barb Cavallaro
Friend
September 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Matthew thank you for the memories.
Sabrina Locke
Friend
September 11, 2020
Matthew left this Earth too soon, but I know he will live in the hearts and memories of his loved ones forever.
Diane Wolfe
September 11, 2020
So sorry to hear about his passing. I didn't know he was sick. I worked with Matt at BAE for a time and then I would see him around the building and we would chat in the cafe. He was always such a good and kind man. Matt, you will be missed.
Frank Greco
Friend
September 11, 2020
Matt, your spirit was larger than what any of us could say. Your passing brings a void in the hearts of your family and friends which will be filled by the memories of the big and little things of everyday life with you. Thank you for the help and smiles at work for so many years.
Celeste Dionne
Coworker
September 11, 2020
I'm sure Matt is joining the great musicians making some awesome music together. Rest in Peace.
Judee Marchionda
September 11, 2020
I met Matt back in 2005 if not earlier at a local metal music show I was there to see some friends and was introduced to him . Since the day I have met him he has always supported any band or any project I have been involved in and would come to see me when we played locally. He was always witty, kind , and sincere to those he chose to be friends with ! Matt was a different breed of people . You will be missed my friend ! Bottoms up ! Have a beer ready for me ! It’s never goodbye it’s until we meet again!!!
Joseph Wahlgren
Friend
September 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Matt was always smiling he was a gentle soul
Joanne Rabasco
Coworker
September 10, 2020
I knew Matt years ago when I lived in NH. He had the best personality and so many friends that loved him. We stayed in touch after I moved away. He will be missed
Andrea LaBarge
Friend
September 10, 2020
Amazing guitar player, but an even better friend. Dude I miss you already, band practice won't be the same with ya. Shred a solo in the afterlife for me.
Brian Barksdale
Friend
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shane Crighton
Friend
September 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss , may your hearts soon be fill with peace ❤
Steve and Pam Jobes
Family
September 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Irene Gorski
Friend
September 10, 2020
Very heartfelt condolences to all of Matt's family we all need to do whatever we can to fight this horrendous scourge called cancer matt was a tremendous asset to all people he befriended I enjoyed his visits to Pleasant Lake , my children are devastated please accept my love at this time
Marjorie Harris Pugliese
Friend
September 10, 2020
The local music scene lost a great man yesterday, and I lost a dear friend...Matthew Harris of Purging Sin.

Matt was the kind of guy who supported all local bands, no matter who you were or what the genre, and he always treated his friends in music like family.

Matt always supported my cycling rides [Pan Mass Challenge and A Reason to RIde] to battle cancer, often donating to my rides.

Matt was a shining example of what the local music scene is, and why he is adored by so many in that community.

I will think of him and the good times we had as I ride my virtual A Reason to Ride, this weekend.

Luv ya, Bud.
Matt, you will be deeply missed brother....
As an active member of the local music community, you and your band Purging Sin touched the hearts and souls of many with your skilled guitar work, your larger than life stage presence and your infectious passion for the music you loved so much.... Metal.
My band Dawn of End and I have had the pleasure of sharing the stage with you on many numerous occasions over the last few years, and because of who you are there was never a dull moment among them all.
You will be deeply missed in this community you were a part of for so long, and your spirit will be felt by all who know and love you. Shred some tunes for us in the afterlife my man, and we'll keep an eye on things here for you....
Until we meet again,
Much love.
Damian Raymond
Friend
September 10, 2020
Our sincere condolences on the loss of Matt. We knew Matt for over 20 years from work at BAE. He was such a kind and happy guy. Always greeted everyone with a smile and had happy interactions with co-workers/friends. He will be missed. God Bless Matt's wife and family.
Possibly daughter Stephanie Lizotte come
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Suffer no more brother, enjoyed being in a band with you,so talented.
James LaTraverse
Friend
September 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Matt, my husband and I had the pleasure of know him and call him our friend in this life. Matt was funny, kind hearted, and very dedicated to his loved ones, he had such a big heart, we are better people for knowing him, we have many wonderful memories and good times with him and Amy. Rest In Peace Matt, we will always love you, and miss you, Robert and Julie Gravel Pickering
Julie Gravel-Pickering
Friend
September 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to Uncle Howard, Auntie Karen, Mark, and Christy. Mattew will be missed each and every day. His memories will remind us all to enjoy life to the fullest and send signs to show us that he's with us. We will see each other one day until then we shall treasure the memories.
Maria Gattozzi
Family
September 10, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Maria Gattozzi
September 10, 2020
Matthew
You were an inspiration to us,all with your kindness,love,and caring ways.I for one take comfort in the spiritual knowledge you will be in my life and soul forever,till we reunite in heaven.
God be with you
Auntie Mary
Mary Wilson-Keech
Family
September 10, 2020
Matt was such a great guy, so caring and a great sense of humor too! Not to mention his talent with his music and computers, which he helped me with numerous times because I am computer illiterate! I will miss his easy smile and great hugs, like a bear hug but gentle and warm, like his personality. He was always caring and asking how I was, even when he himself was going through so much, which he didn’t share, he just always seemed to have a good attitude about everything and didn’t let on that things were bad, so this is a shock for a lot of us I’m sure. I send my deepest condolences to his family and all that loved him, for he brought so much into this world that this is a great loss for us all! RIP Matt
Sabrina Zyla
Friend
September 10, 2020
Matt you will be missed
Bradley Harris
Family
September 10, 2020
Our condolences to Howard and Karen, Christy and Marc. May you Rest In Peace cousin Matt.
Steven and Pam Jobes
Family
September 10, 2020
My sincere condolenses to the Harris family. I will miss Matt's good humor and clever wit. He always managed to put a smile on my face, even when I didn't want to. RIP . He is playing guitar with the angels now.
Keith Maguire
Friend
September 10, 2020
Miss and love u always xoxo
Alice DEFREITAS
Friend
September 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 10, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Alice Defreitas
September 10, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 10, 2020
Howard and Karen, I was saddened to hear of Matt's passing. I recall his days in the MYA sports very clearly. Always had a smile and a hello. Please except my condolences.
Mike O'Brien
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
Your music and friendship with my son Brian and me will never be forgotten. Always enjoyed your company at the shows and truly was inspired by your guitar skills........a true artist. Always there for the technical computer questions, which now, along with your wit and humor will also be missed. Heavens rock and roll band has a new member, and I am sure they will welcome him with open arms. RIP my friend, "Papa Metal"
Tim Barksdale
Friend
September 10, 2020
Our condolences to Karen and Howard of the passing of Matt. Our prayers are with you as you mourn him. He is at peace and with the Lord. God Bless you and your family.
Irene Jenness
Friend
September 10, 2020
Great friend and guitar player. Band practice won't be the same without you. With warmest regards, your band mates in Purging Sin.
Brian Barksdale
Friend
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always. I looked forward to your messages and our talks via Facebook. Rip my cousin. Love you always Cuz as you always said to me.
Debbi Jobes
Family
September 10, 2020
My condolences to his sister Tiffany, nephew Luke and the rest of the family. What is remembered lives.
Bridget Eden
September 10, 2020
Miss u brother .. rest in peace
Wade Vadney
Friend
September 10, 2020
As a partner to one of Matt's siblings, I am very saddened for the loss of Matt. I didn't get to know him very well, but the few exchanges I had with him were funny and we had a lot of common interests. I wish I could have seen him play the guitar he loved so much. My heart goes out to the rest of the family as they grieve.
Carrie Batcheller
Acquaintance
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
