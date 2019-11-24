Matthew P.A. Buffey, 48, of Bedford, died suddenly on Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Wales, U.K., on Nov. 27, 1970, he was the son of Peter D. and Christine A. (White) Buffey. He was a graduate of King Philip High School, Wrentham, Mass., and earned two associates degrees from Manchester Community College in electrical engineering and in welding. Matthew also completed a certificate course in photography. He worked as a welding manager for Mill Metals for four years.
Matthew survived cancer at the age of 10. He enjoyed target shooting, fishing, spending time in the White Mountains, and relaxing on the Pemigawasset River. He also enjoyed classic rock music. Matthew was a generous, giving, hard-working man who felt the need to give back to society. He was a kind-hearted man who lived life to the fullest, and did everything to the best of his ability. Above all else, he will be remembered as a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend.
Matthew was predeceased by his father, Peter D. Buffey.
Surviving family members include his mother, Christine A. Buffey of Bedford; his sister, Penelope C. L. Buffey of Bedford; two half-siblings, Paul Buffey and wife Susan, and their son Mark of England; Mary Fox and husband Danny, and their son Thomas of England; two uncles, Andrew White and John White; aunt Kathleen Winckle; and many cousins.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matthew's memory to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, Brookline, NH 02445.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 24, 2019