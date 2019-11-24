Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew P.A. Buffey, 48, of Bedford, died suddenly on Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.



Born in Wales, U.K., on Nov. 27, 1970, he was the son of Peter D. and Christine A. (White) Buffey. He was a graduate of King Philip High School, Wrentham, Mass., and earned two associates degrees from Manchester Community College in electrical engineering and in welding. Matthew also completed a certificate course in photography. He worked as a welding manager for Mill Metals for four years.



Matthew survived cancer at the age of 10. He enjoyed target shooting, fishing, spending time in the White Mountains, and relaxing on the Pemigawasset River. He also enjoyed classic rock music. Matthew was a generous, giving, hard-working man who felt the need to give back to society. He was a kind-hearted man who lived life to the fullest, and did everything to the best of his ability. Above all else, he will be remembered as a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend.



Matthew was predeceased by his father, Peter D. Buffey.



Surviving family members include his mother, Christine A. Buffey of Bedford; his sister, Penelope C. L. Buffey of Bedford; two half-siblings, Paul Buffey and wife Susan, and their son Mark of England; Mary Fox and husband Danny, and their son Thomas of England; two uncles, Andrew White and John White; aunt Kathleen Winckle; and many cousins.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matthew's memory to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, Brookline, NH 02445.



To leave a message of condolence, please go to



Matthew P.A. Buffey, 48, of Bedford, died suddenly on Nov. 17, 2019, at his residence.Born in Wales, U.K., on Nov. 27, 1970, he was the son of Peter D. and Christine A. (White) Buffey. He was a graduate of King Philip High School, Wrentham, Mass., and earned two associates degrees from Manchester Community College in electrical engineering and in welding. Matthew also completed a certificate course in photography. He worked as a welding manager for Mill Metals for four years.Matthew survived cancer at the age of 10. He enjoyed target shooting, fishing, spending time in the White Mountains, and relaxing on the Pemigawasset River. He also enjoyed classic rock music. Matthew was a generous, giving, hard-working man who felt the need to give back to society. He was a kind-hearted man who lived life to the fullest, and did everything to the best of his ability. Above all else, he will be remembered as a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend.Matthew was predeceased by his father, Peter D. Buffey.Surviving family members include his mother, Christine A. Buffey of Bedford; his sister, Penelope C. L. Buffey of Bedford; two half-siblings, Paul Buffey and wife Susan, and their son Mark of England; Mary Fox and husband Danny, and their son Thomas of England; two uncles, Andrew White and John White; aunt Kathleen Winckle; and many cousins.SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Matthew's memory to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, Brookline, NH 02445.To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Nov. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close