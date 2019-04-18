Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born in Lynn, Mass., on Oct. 26, 1977, she is the daughter of Joseph and Anne (Scanlon) Gaudet of Lynn. Maureen lived in Londonderry for many years and previously resided in Lynn for most of her life.



She is a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Class of 1995. She went on to further her education and graduated from Bradford College and later earned her master's degree from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.



She worked as a case manager and social worker for Merrimack Valley Elder Care Services.



In addition to her parents, family members include her two children, Ella and Gavin Argie; her husband, William A. Argie Jr.; her brother, Matthew Gaudet and his wife Erin of Lynn, Mass.; her mother-in-law Brenda Quinn and Larry James; her father-in-law William A. Argie Sr. and his wife Donna; her sisters-in-law, Kelley Hobbs and her husband Daniel, and Karen Argie; her nephews and niece, Connor and Sullivan Gaudet, Grace DeRienzo, Liam and Anderson Hobbs and the late Dillon Hobbs; her aunts Kathleen Arenburg, Marylene Devaney and her husband Pete, Martin Scanlon and his wife Tina; and her cousins Sharon, Erin, Kevin and Laura.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, April 19, from 3 to 6 p.m. in Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., Lynn, Mass.



A memorial service will take place in the funeral home on Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the GoFundMe page that has been created for Ella and Gavin at gf.me/u/r5u85f.

157 Maple Street

Lynn , MA 01904

Published in Union Leader on Apr. 18, 2019

