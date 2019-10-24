HOOKSETT - Maureen (Rafuse) Beauregard, 64, of Hooksett, passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Family members include her husband of 23 years, Bobby, along with her beloved Esther. She is also survived by her brothers, Calvin Rafuse and Andrew Rafuse of New York along with her sister Carole O'Keefe of Manchester and several nieces and nephews.
Maureen was the daughter of Calvin and Agnes (Pinky) Rafuse Sr. of New York. She will be missed by her family, fellow bingo players and many friends.
.
SERVICES: There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers her family asks that you make a donation to the American Diabetes Association in her memory.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 24, 2019