Maureen Beede, 75, peacefully passed away on July 10 with her loved ones by her side.
She loved cooking, the ocean, and animals. Raised in Chelmsford, then moving to Lowell, Mass., for the majority of her life and making her last home on the Seacoast in Salisbury, Mass.
She was a spitfire, 5'2" with eyes of blue, and she loved rock and roll music. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Lungo and her husband Steve and has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She mastered a career as an Engineering Technician and retired from Flir Systems in Billerica, Mass.
Her beautiful daughter Robin was waiting with open arms in heaven for her arrival.
SERVICES: A Celebration of her Life will be held at the American Legion Post 27 in Londonderry, NH, on July 28, from 2-4 p.m. All are welcome. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at the Star of the Sea Church in Salisbury, Mass., at a later date.
To view Maureen's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 14, 2019