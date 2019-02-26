Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen (Daley) Connearney. View Sign

SALEM - Maureen (Daley) Connearney, 62, of Salem, NH, died peacefully Sunday at her home surrounded by her family.



Maureen was born in Arlington, MA, where she grew up and attended schools and graduated from Arlington High School. She later attended UMass and graduated from D'Youville School of Nursing. She was a resident of Salem for the past 4 years, formerly of Malden, MA.



Maureen was a Licensed Practical Nurse, working for Maxim Healthcare in Newton, MA. She enjoyed traveling to Aruba, and her favorite place, Disney World. She liked skiing, ice skating, and aerobics. She loved animals and was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan.



She was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Ryan) Daley.



She is survived by her husband Joseph Connearney of Salem, NH, Son: Brian and his wife Nicole Connearney of Peabody, MA, Daughter: Megan and her husband Aaron Nelson of Derry, NH, Brother: William Jr. and his wife Jean Daley of Beverly, MA, Grandchildren: Faith Goodwin, Devin Connearney, Rebecca Goodwin, Austin Connearney, and Ethan Nelson, Niece: Colleen Daley of Beverly, MA.



SERVICES: Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, Feb. 27th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd., Windham, NH.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 28th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, Windham, NH. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Salem, NH.



The family will be receiving flowers, and is going through Freshwater Farms, Atkinson, NH, where Megan works.

