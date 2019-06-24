Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen E. Foote. View Sign Service Information Ricker Funeral Home 1 Birch Woodsville , NH 03785 (603)-747-2717 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Ricker Funeral Home 1 Birch Woodsville , NH 03785 Memorial service 1:00 PM Ricker Funeral Home 1 Birch Woodsville , NH 03785 Send Flowers Obituary

PIKE - Maureen Elizabeth Foote, 87, of Lime Kiln Road, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Canaan after a period of declining health.



Born in Sabula, Iowa, on Oct. 8, 1931, she was the daughter of Alvin Henry and Ethel Maude (Brown) Prusia.



She married Robert Charles Foote on April 11, 1952.



Maureen was a longtime letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Lebanon. She also served as the cafeteria cook for the former Haverhill Academy Junior High School in New Hampshire.



She was a member of the Pike Ladies Aid; Sunshine Bowling League in Woodsville; and VFW Post #5245 Auxiliary, North Haverhill. In addition, she was a former member of Canaan Lions Club and worked at the Canaan Motocross track.



She was predeceased by her husband, Robert C. Foote on Feb. 14, 2009; two sisters, Sheila Jaquith and Lucy Warriner; and two brothers, George Prusia and Alvin Dean Prusia.



Family members include her daughter, Kelly L. Holmes and husband Robert of Canaan; three grandchildren, Robert E. Holmes III, John G. Holmes and David J. Holmes; two step-grandchildren, Christopher A. Holmes and Carl E. Holmes; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ali and Aiden Holmes; two brothers, Winton Prusia of Bow, and Elton Prusia of Reidsville, N.C.; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Thursday, June 27, from noon to 1 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. in Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville. The Rev. Jane Wilson of Bethany Congregational Church will officiate. Private burial will be observed at a later date in Evans Cemetery, Bow.



Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Brain Injury Association, 52 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301.



Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.



For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com

