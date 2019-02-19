Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BEDFORD - Maureen M. White, 76, of Bedford, formerly of Auburn, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.



Born on January 28, 1943 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Tierney) Ritter.



Maureen worked for many years at General Electric until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband to wherever he would take her, especially the beach. She also enjoyed cooking as well as time spent with her grandchildren.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Roger White as well as a brother, Thomas Ritter.



She is survived by her sons, Kevin Bernier and his significant other, Jana Bunker and Robert Bernier; a sister, Nancy Parry and her husband Michael and two brothers, Robert Ritter and his wife Diane and John Ritter, three grandchildren, Michael Bernier, Julia and Colby as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Maureen's life will be held on Friday, February 22nd from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. A brief service will be held starting at 5 p.m. Friends and family are invited to begin gathering at 4:30 p.m. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



BEDFORD - Maureen M. White, 76, of Bedford, formerly of Auburn, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.Born on January 28, 1943 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Tierney) Ritter.Maureen worked for many years at General Electric until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband to wherever he would take her, especially the beach. She also enjoyed cooking as well as time spent with her grandchildren.Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Roger White as well as a brother, Thomas Ritter.She is survived by her sons, Kevin Bernier and his significant other, Jana Bunker and Robert Bernier; a sister, Nancy Parry and her husband Michael and two brothers, Robert Ritter and his wife Diane and John Ritter, three grandchildren, Michael Bernier, Julia and Colby as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.SERVICES: A Celebration of Maureen's life will be held on Friday, February 22nd from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. A brief service will be held starting at 5 p.m. Friends and family are invited to begin gathering at 4:30 p.m. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com Funeral Home Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home

1217 Suncook Valley Hwy

Epsom , NH 03234

(603) 798-3050 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close