BEDFORD - Maureen M. White, 76, of Bedford, formerly of Auburn, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.
Born on January 28, 1943 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Tierney) Ritter.
Maureen worked for many years at General Electric until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband to wherever he would take her, especially the beach. She also enjoyed cooking as well as time spent with her grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Roger White as well as a brother, Thomas Ritter.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Bernier and his significant other, Jana Bunker and Robert Bernier; a sister, Nancy Parry and her husband Michael and two brothers, Robert Ritter and his wife Diane and John Ritter, three grandchildren, Michael Bernier, Julia and Colby as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Maureen's life will be held on Friday, February 22nd from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. A brief service will be held starting at 5 p.m. Friends and family are invited to begin gathering at 4:30 p.m. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com.
Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home
1217 Suncook Valley Hwy
Epsom, NH 03234
(603) 798-3050
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 19, 2019