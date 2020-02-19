Maureen Margret Glasier (Darlington), beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at home on February 17th, 2020, at the age of 88. She was surrounded by those who loved her most. Born November 20, 1931 to Robert and Ethel Darlington in Kingston, Ontario. Maureen accepted Jesus into her heart at a tender young age and lived a life of Christian values.
She is survived by her four children her son John Glasier and wife Sheri of Derry, son Robert Glasier of Derry, son David Glasier and wife Brenda of Oklahoma and daughter Jeannie Arbogast of Derry. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Shaun Glasier, David Glasier, Brittany Glasier, Samantha Nacos, Destini Rogers, Greg Hurley, Randy Hurley and Toni Hurley, as well as 5 great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Charlotte, Tyler, Kennedi and Finley and her beloved niece Debbie and husband Randy Gillette of Watertown, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, John Glasier in 2000.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to make donations in Maureen's memory to her favorite charity- St. Jude's hospital. The family would like to personally thank the Hospice Team especially her very special nurse Jeanine and the spiritual guidance of Chaplin Arthur H. Reublinger. Private services will be held at a later date. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 19, 2020