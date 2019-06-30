Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen Margaret Slattum. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Lawrence Church East Union Street Goffstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maureen Slattum, affectionately known as "Joey" and Mrs. S, died June 26, 2019, at age 68 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Her loving heart, generosity and passion for her family were evident in her daily life. She loved cooking to make others happy and was known for her cinnamon rolls, lasagna, Icekeifel, and homemade jelly. Every year, she looked forward to annual "pie weekend" at Big Buck where she baked Thanksgiving pies with her siblings.



Joey leaves behind her husband Craig Slattum; daughter Amy (Slattum) Sliney; son Tony Slattum; beloved niece Keri and her mother Grace Tibbo; as well as numerous siblings, Sally Adams, Mary Foye, Kathleen Beauchemin, Patricia Bourque, Kelly Soucy, Jamie Palmer, Sue Soucy, Richard Larkin Jr., and Robert Tibbo.



She is joining many loved ones, including her father Richard Larkin, sister Leslie Todd and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom she loved.



In addition to her family, Joey loved nothing more than helping teach kindergarten to students at Center Woods Elementary School where she loved the children like they were her own.



Later in life, her grandchildren Braden and Elaina were the center of her world where she would tell anyone who would listen how much she loved them.



SERVICES: Donations can be made via Go Fund Me, set up in Joey's name to support students at Center Woods Elementary School.



Calling hours will be held Monday, July 1, from 4-8 p.m. at French and Rising Funeral home in Goffstown, NH. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church.



For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit



