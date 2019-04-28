|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen R. (Ashburner) O'Donnell.
|
|
|
|
Manchester, NH
03103-5210
|
|
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
|
285 Manchester Street
|
Manchester,
NH
03103-5210
|
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
|
285 Manchester Street
|
Manchester,
NH
03103-5210
|
Interment
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
NH State Veteran's Cemetery
Maureen R. (Ashburner) O'Donnell of Manchester, formerly of Hooksett, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on April 23, 2019. Maureen was born in Manchester, NH on March 30, 1928, daughter of the late James and Katherine (Glennon) Ashburner. She was a graduate of Manchester West High School, Class of 1945. She later worked for The Raytheon Co. for 19 years as an Accounts Payable Clerk. She retired in 1990. Maureen had a love for reading, scrapbooking, watching NE Patriots and Boston Red Sox games, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Beloved wife of the late Michael Patrick O'Donnell II, (d.2013). Loving mother of Michael P. O'Donnell III, and his wife Elaine of Goffstown and James R. O'Donnell of Bartlett. She was a devoted "Grammie" to her six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; Michael P. O'Donnell IV, and his wife Karen, Kenneth O'Donnell and his wife Lynn, Bryan Sirois, Breanna Valade, Cailyn O'Donnell-Assid and her husband Rich Assid, and Jake O'Donnell and his fiancee Abby Chmielecki. Great-Grammie of Ricky, Dominic, Justin, and Grace. Maureen's best friend in life was her loving sister Ruth Goyette, who passed away in 2006. They enjoyed going on many trips together, and whenever they were together it was always a hoot!
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to the
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Monday, April 29th from 9:00 to 11:00 am followed by a funeral home service starting at 11 O'clock at the Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St. (corner of Beech St.) Manchester. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM in the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, (Exit 17 off of Rt. 93) Boscawen.
For more information and to sign the online register book, please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|