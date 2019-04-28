Maureen R. (Ashburner) O'Donnell (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen R. (Ashburner) O'Donnell.
Service Information
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH
03103-5210
(603)-624-4845
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
View Map
Interment
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
NH State Veteran's Cemetery
Exit 17 off of Rt. 93
Boscawen, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maureen R. (Ashburner) O'Donnell of Manchester, formerly of Hooksett, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on April 23, 2019. Maureen was born in Manchester, NH on March 30, 1928, daughter of the late James and Katherine (Glennon) Ashburner. She was a graduate of Manchester West High School, Class of 1945. She later worked for The Raytheon Co. for 19 years as an Accounts Payable Clerk. She retired in 1990. Maureen had a love for reading, scrapbooking, watching NE Patriots and Boston Red Sox games, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Michael Patrick O'Donnell II, (d.2013). Loving mother of Michael P. O'Donnell III, and his wife Elaine of Goffstown and James R. O'Donnell of Bartlett. She was a devoted "Grammie" to her six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; Michael P. O'Donnell IV, and his wife Karen, Kenneth O'Donnell and his wife Lynn, Bryan Sirois, Breanna Valade, Cailyn O'Donnell-Assid and her husband Rich Assid, and Jake O'Donnell and his fiancee Abby Chmielecki. Great-Grammie of Ricky, Dominic, Justin, and Grace. Maureen's best friend in life was her loving sister Ruth Goyette, who passed away in 2006. They enjoyed going on many trips together, and whenever they were together it was always a hoot!

In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to the

501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Monday, April 29th from 9:00 to 11:00 am followed by a funeral home service starting at 11 O'clock at the Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St. (corner of Beech St.) Manchester. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM in the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, (Exit 17 off of Rt. 93) Boscawen.

For more information and to sign the online register book, please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com
logo
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.