Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen R. (Ashburner) O'Donnell. View Sign Service Information Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 (603)-624-4845 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc. 285 Manchester Street Manchester , NH 03103-5210 View Map Interment 1:00 PM NH State Veteran's Cemetery Exit 17 off of Rt. 93 Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maureen R. (Ashburner) O'Donnell of Manchester, formerly of Hooksett, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on April 23, 2019. Maureen was born in Manchester, NH on March 30, 1928, daughter of the late James and Katherine (Glennon) Ashburner. She was a graduate of Manchester West High School, Class of 1945. She later worked for The Raytheon Co. for 19 years as an Accounts Payable Clerk. She retired in 1990. Maureen had a love for reading, scrapbooking, watching NE Patriots and Boston Red Sox games, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.



Beloved wife of the late Michael Patrick O'Donnell II, (d.2013). Loving mother of Michael P. O'Donnell III, and his wife Elaine of Goffstown and James R. O'Donnell of Bartlett. She was a devoted "Grammie" to her six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; Michael P. O'Donnell IV, and his wife Karen, Kenneth O'Donnell and his wife Lynn, Bryan Sirois, Breanna Valade, Cailyn O'Donnell-Assid and her husband Rich Assid, and Jake O'Donnell and his fiancee Abby Chmielecki. Great-Grammie of Ricky, Dominic, Justin, and Grace. Maureen's best friend in life was her loving sister Ruth Goyette, who passed away in 2006. They enjoyed going on many trips together, and whenever they were together it was always a hoot!



In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to the



501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105



SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Monday, April 29th from 9:00 to 11:00 am followed by a funeral home service starting at 11 O'clock at the Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St. (corner of Beech St.) Manchester. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM in the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, (Exit 17 off of Rt. 93) Boscawen.



For more information and to sign the online register book, please go to



Maureen R. (Ashburner) O'Donnell of Manchester, formerly of Hooksett, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on April 23, 2019. Maureen was born in Manchester, NH on March 30, 1928, daughter of the late James and Katherine (Glennon) Ashburner. She was a graduate of Manchester West High School, Class of 1945. She later worked for The Raytheon Co. for 19 years as an Accounts Payable Clerk. She retired in 1990. Maureen had a love for reading, scrapbooking, watching NE Patriots and Boston Red Sox games, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.Beloved wife of the late Michael Patrick O'Donnell II, (d.2013). Loving mother of Michael P. O'Donnell III, and his wife Elaine of Goffstown and James R. O'Donnell of Bartlett. She was a devoted "Grammie" to her six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; Michael P. O'Donnell IV, and his wife Karen, Kenneth O'Donnell and his wife Lynn, Bryan Sirois, Breanna Valade, Cailyn O'Donnell-Assid and her husband Rich Assid, and Jake O'Donnell and his fiancee Abby Chmielecki. Great-Grammie of Ricky, Dominic, Justin, and Grace. Maureen's best friend in life was her loving sister Ruth Goyette, who passed away in 2006. They enjoyed going on many trips together, and whenever they were together it was always a hoot!In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to the501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Monday, April 29th from 9:00 to 11:00 am followed by a funeral home service starting at 11 O'clock at the Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, 285 Manchester St. (corner of Beech St.) Manchester. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM in the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, (Exit 17 off of Rt. 93) Boscawen.For more information and to sign the online register book, please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close