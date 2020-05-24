Mike, please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. One of my 1st employers (at age 18) told me to always remember that "You Only Get One Mom". I considered my mom to be my "Best Friend" and I have reason to believe that you did, as well. I can remember many nights when you made visiting you mom a "High Priority". I sensed that visiting your mom was the highlight of many of your days (and certainly the highlight of many of your mom's). I am certain that she will be missed and that she has every reason to be proud of, and grateful for, you as her son.

Robert Elderkin

Friend