Maureen S. Brown
1933 - 2020
Maureen S. Brown, 85, of Manchester, died Tuesday May 19th, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center after a long struggle with MS and recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Born in Manchester on June 4, 1933, she was the daughter of Frank M and Katherine (Poehlman) Sullivan. She was educated in local schools and graduated as class valedictorian from St. Joseph High School for Girls.

Prior to the onset of her illness, she worked for many years in insurance, mostly at the Marcotte and Plourde Insurance Agency.

Maureen was a devout Catholic, an avid sports fan who loved the Patriots, Celtics and, especially, the Red Sox. She was an intelligent woman who had a keen interest in politics and current events. Most of all she always cherished spending time with her family and lifelong friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Clinton F. Brown and two brothers, Francis L. Sullivan and Robert B Sullivan.

Family members include her son, Michael C. Brown of Manchester; her sister-in-law Cecile Sullivan and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to the pandemic funeral services will be private. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ridgewood Center Nursing Home for the many years of loving care they provided Maureen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss of your beloved mother. She will be sadly missed, she was a lovely person you were the best son in the world. Love Donna and Bob
Donna Manzi
Friend
May 23, 2020
Mike, please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. One of my 1st employers (at age 18) told me to always remember that "You Only Get One Mom". I considered my mom to be my "Best Friend" and I have reason to believe that you did, as well. I can remember many nights when you made visiting you mom a "High Priority". I sensed that visiting your mom was the highlight of many of your days (and certainly the highlight of many of your mom's). I am certain that she will be missed and that she has every reason to be proud of, and grateful for, you as her son.
Robert Elderkin
Friend
May 22, 2020
Michael Brown and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Even though I unfortunately never had the pleasure of meeting Maureen, I feel after reading about her here I was able to know a small part of her and who she was. I also know that her son Michael Brown truly adored her. I will forever be great full of the memories he has stared with me of his beautiful mother. Dressed to the nine and always always there for her son.
Heidi Phillips
Family Friend
May 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences. I'm very Sorry Mike .
JACKYE CULLEN
Friend
