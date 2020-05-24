Maureen S. Brown, 85, of Manchester, died Tuesday May 19th, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center after a long struggle with MS and recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
Born in Manchester on June 4, 1933, she was the daughter of Frank M and Katherine (Poehlman) Sullivan. She was educated in local schools and graduated as class valedictorian from St. Joseph High School for Girls.
Prior to the onset of her illness, she worked for many years in insurance, mostly at the Marcotte and Plourde Insurance Agency.
Maureen was a devout Catholic, an avid sports fan who loved the Patriots, Celtics and, especially, the Red Sox. She was an intelligent woman who had a keen interest in politics and current events. Most of all she always cherished spending time with her family and lifelong friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Clinton F. Brown and two brothers, Francis L. Sullivan and Robert B Sullivan.
Family members include her son, Michael C. Brown of Manchester; her sister-in-law Cecile Sullivan and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the pandemic funeral services will be private. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ridgewood Center Nursing Home for the many years of loving care they provided Maureen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave, Waltham, MA 02451.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.