BEDFORD - Maurice A. Beaudoin, 93, of Bedford, passed away on June 21, 2019, with his family at his side.
Born on Jan. 1, 1926, in Bedford, he was the son of Everiste and Anna Beaudoin.
Maurice later married the love of his life, Doris Bourque, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage.
At a young age and with a sense of duty and commitment to his country, Maurice joined the U.S. Marine Corps, 25th Marines, Bravo Company, and would go on to fight in the battle of Iwo Jima as a flamethrower with the 1st battalion. Maurice was one of the few who served in his battalion to come home and was always proud of the sacrifice that he and his brothers made in the service of their country.
Upon his return, Maurice would enjoy a lengthy career with Bordens Ice Cream, after which he would form his own ice cream company, Cool Treat, and would introduce the local neighborhood ice cream truck to Manchester.
In addition, Maurice enjoyed restoring and showing antique cars, spending winters in Florida and summers at Rye Beach.
Maurice will be remembered as an incredibly generous, kind, and selfless person.
Family members include his loving wife Doris; his daughters, Susan Wood and husband Norman, and Elaine Nelson and husband Tom Jr.; his grandsons, Gregory Wood and wife Marti, Matthew Wood and wife Kate; his granddaughter, Tyrrell Nelson and husband Jeff Smith; his grandson, Thomas Nelson III and wife Sara; and six great-grandchildren, Thomas IV, Dylan, Nathan, Carly, Avery and Bennett.
SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Bedford. Maurice will be laid to rest afterward at 12:30 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019